UEI and Hunter Douglas Release the New PowerView Gen 3 Gateway and Remote Control

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced today that, as part of an ongoing supply relationship with Hunter Douglas, UEI has been selected to co-develop and manufacture the recently released PowerView® Gen 3 Remote and PowerView Gen 3 Gateway from Hunter Douglas. PowerView Gen 3 is the next generation of Hunter Douglas’ exclusive automated shade system. The new system is completely reimagined to make automated shading simpler, more reliable, and more scalable. It is built on Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology which provides an increased operating range and improved reliability with real-time, two-way communications. It also streamlines the installation process regardless of whether a single shade install is desired, or an entire home shade system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced today that, as part of an ongoing supply relationship with Hunter Douglas, UEI has been selected to co-develop and manufacture the recently released PowerView® Gen 3 Remote and PowerView Gen 3 Gateway from Hunter Douglas. PowerView Gen 3 is the next generation of Hunter Douglas’ exclusive automated shade system. The new system is completely reimagined to make automated shading simpler, more reliable, and more scalable. It is built on Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology which provides an increased operating range and improved reliability with real-time, two-way communications. It also streamlines the installation process regardless of whether a single shade install is desired, or an entire home shade system. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced today that, as part of an ongoing supply relationship with Hunter Douglas, UEI has been selected to co-develop and manufacture the recently released PowerView® Gen 3 Remote and PowerView Gen 3 Gateway from Hunter Douglas. PowerView Gen 3 is the next generation of Hunter Douglas’ exclusive automated shade system.

The new system is completely reimagined to make automated shading simpler, more reliable, and more scalable. It is built on Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology which provides an increased operating range and improved reliability with real-time, two-way communications. It also streamlines the installation process regardless of whether a single shade install is desired, or an entire home shade system.

“PowerView Gen 3 is key to making our automated shading system truly scalable, with faster installation time and ease of use,” said Scott Stephenson, Director of Product, Motorization at Hunter Douglas “We have collaborated with UEI for their expertise in wireless connectivity and scalability in IoT products, which they clearly demonstrated in the development process.”

“Our relationship with Hunter Douglas is key to our core home automation business and with this product, we are bringing a scalable solution that meets the high expectations of Hunter Douglas’ dealers, installers, and consumers,” said Hrag Ohannessian, SVP of Sales for Home Automation and Security at UEI.

The updated PowerView Remote is designed to fit in Hunter Douglas’ iconic Pebble Remote, creating a stylish and highly engineered means of controlling the PowerView shades at the touch of a button. The uniquely designed Pebble Remote is offered in a variety of colors allowing homeowners and interior designers to mix and match the Remote with Hunter Douglas’ broad offering of shade styles and fabrics.

The new system also features the PowerView Gen 3 Gateway that facilitates connectivity with the home Wi-Fi router to provide enhanced system performance as well as voice control using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In addition, the gateway allows integration with third-party control systems from top manufacturers.

Information regarding PowerView Gen 3 availability can be found at hunterdouglas.com.

PowerView is a registered trademark of Hunter Douglas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com.

About Hunter Douglas

Hunter Douglas Inc., headquartered in Pearl River, NY, is the leading manufacturer and marketer of custom window treatments in North America and a major manufacturer of architectural shading products. Get details at www.hunterdouglas.com or call 1-800-274-2985.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by customers of the Hunter Douglas PowerView® Gen 3 Remote and PowerView Gen 3 Gateway products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the continued penetration and growth of UEI Smart Home and automation technologies and platforms, and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.