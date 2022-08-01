Axonics® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

“This quarter’s record revenue result reflects the growing demand for our best-in-class incontinence solutions,” said Raymond W. Cohen, chief executive officer of Axonics. “Sacral neuromodulation revenue grew 39% year over year, benefiting from the broad commercial launch of the Axonics F15™, our newly developed, long-lived, recharge-free sacral neuromodulation system. Bulkamid® generated another quarter of record revenue and we now expect approximately 50,000 women will have their stress urinary incontinence symptoms treated with Bulkamid in 2022.”

Cohen continued, “Our direct-to-consumer television advertising campaign, which we launched in April, is achieving our objective of increasing awareness for Axonics therapies, reducing stigma and encouraging women to consult physicians who specialize in bladder and bowel dysfunction. We remain confident that our commitment to innovation, quality and providing physicians and patients strong support will continue to drive market expansion and advance Axonics on its path to market leadership.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue was $69.0 million in second quarter 2022, an increase of 50% compared to $45.9 million in the prior year period.

Sacral neuromodulation revenue was $55.8 million, of which $54.5 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.

Bulkamid revenue was $13.2 million, of which $10.2 million was generated in the U.S. and the remainder in international markets.



Gross margin was 72.8% in second quarter 2022 compared to 62.6% in the prior year period.



Operating expenses were $71.6 million in second quarter 2022 inclusive of $12.2 million of non-cash costs for the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Bulkamid.

Excluding non-cash acquisition-related costs, operating expenses were $59.4 million compared to $44.7 million in the prior year period.



Net loss was $21.4 million in second quarter 2022 compared to net loss of $25.1 million in the prior year period.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $213.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

Axonics has updated its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance as follows:

Total company revenue of $253 million, an increase of 40% compared to fiscal year 2021. This compares to prior revenue guidance of $238 million.

Sacral neuromodulation revenue of $205 million, an increase of 30% compared to fiscal year 2021.

Bulkamid revenue of $48 million, an increase of 111% compared to fiscal year 2021.

About Axonics

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 1 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the 2022 Financial Times ranking of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas.

Axonics sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems provide patients suffering from overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. SUI affects an estimated 29 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

Axonics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,236 $ 220,878 Short-term investments 9,998 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $305 and $355 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 36,115 29,044 Inventory, net 58,412 64,946 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,366 6,449 Total current assets 313,127 321,317 Property and equipment, net 7,228 6,915 Intangible assets, net 91,627 106,469 Other assets 7,254 7,734 Goodwill 94,852 105,510 Total assets $ 514,088 $ 547,945 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,207 $ 7,654 Accrued liabilities 7,301 5,435 Accrued compensation and benefits 10,922 12,413 Operating lease liability, current portion 1,429 1,366 Total current liabilities 29,859 26,868 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 8,321 9,052 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,782 19,217 Other long-term liabilities 22,400 10,370 Total liabilities 76,362 65,507 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001, 75,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 47,117,716 and 46,330,167 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 820,526 803,559 Accumulated deficit (358,677 ) (314,566 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,128 ) (6,560 ) Total stockholders’ equity 437,726 482,438 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 514,088 $ 547,945

Axonics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 68,980 $ 45,869 $ 117,400 $ 80,242 Cost of goods sold 18,784 17,135 33,962 31,109 Gross profit 50,196 28,734 83,438 49,133 Operating expenses Research and development 7,135 9,098 18,371 18,467 General and administrative 10,572 8,035 20,585 14,661 Sales and marketing 39,381 25,411 72,444 46,339 Amortization of intangible assets 2,332 2,200 4,795 2,878 Acquisition-related costs 12,205 — 12,205 4,414 Total operating expenses 71,625 44,744 128,400 86,759 Loss from operations (21,429 ) (16,010 ) (44,962 ) (37,626 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 360 7 403 15 Interest and other expense (839 ) (5,849 ) (1,128 ) (7,299 ) Other expense, net (479 ) (5,842 ) (725 ) (7,284 ) Loss before income tax (benefit) expense (21,908 ) (21,852 ) (45,687 ) (44,910 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (465 ) 3,296 (1,576 ) 2,741 Net loss (21,443 ) (25,148 ) (44,111 ) (47,651 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (12,648 ) 859 (17,568 ) (1,343 ) Comprehensive loss $ (34,091 ) $ (24,289 ) $ (61,679 ) $ (48,994 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.98 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 45,311,001 42,788,678 45,225,494 41,210,091