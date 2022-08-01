10KMedia Announces Finout Joins the Agency’s Roster of Premier Startups

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10KMedia, the boutique PR agency for DevOps startups, today expands into cloud cost management and FinOps with the addition of Finout to its roster. Finout is a modern, self-service cloud cost management tool that provides unmatched business context into cloud environments. The company recently secured a $14Million Series A round, bringing their total funding to $18.5 Million.

“Every startup I know in enterprise software ultimately tries to up-level their messaging to the business value around two things: time and money,” said Adam LaGreca, founder of 10KMedia. “It makes my job easier when the pitch is this obvious. The modern tech stack is complex across numerous providers and 3rd party vendors — if you care about money, having a centralized place to understand where it’s going and make better decisions is a no-brainer.”

Finout’s cloud cost management platform combines all invoices into one centralized bill, enabling an unparalleled view of cloud spend in minutes. It combines infrastructure services from cloud providers, data warehouses, and CDNs including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Datadog, Kubernetes, and Snowflake; as well as middleware such as Stripe, Twilio, and AuthO.

Every line item can be attributed to its business role, feature, team, and product using advanced assignment rules and virtual tagging. Finout can then correlate those costs to unit economics using external metrics and business data sources such as Datadog, Salesforce, and Looker – and even add revenue data to show profitability margins for each customer.

“We are proud to be represented by 10KMedia,” said Roi Ravhon, CEO and Co-Founder of Finout. “We’re on a mission to simplify cost management for modern organizations and Adam is the best in the industry at cutting through the noise and getting the word out.”

Quotes of support

"Adam joined Datadog in 2016 as we were growing fast yet still under the radar. He helped us get the right level of media attention with poise and enthusiasm." -- Olivier Pomel, CEO and Co-Founder of Datadog

“Rookout has every ambition to be a category-defining startup. Adam’s track record speaks for itself. We couldn’t be more excited to be a client of 10KMedia.” -- Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout

“Adam was and still is a significant contribution to Bridgecrew's unique growth and value proposition to the developer community. When it comes to driving growth and contribution from our open source community - Adam brought our team strategic thinking, excellent execution, genuine content and creative ideas - all always backed by metrics, data and great team work.” -- Idan Tendler, Co-Founder of Bridgecrew

About 10KMedia

10KMedia is a boutique PR agency focused on DevOps. The agency’s founder led communications for DigitalOcean, Datadog, and Gremlin. Current clients include Amberflo, Bridgecrew, Komodor, Lightstep, Permit.io and Rookout. Operations are based in Dumbo, Brooklyn.