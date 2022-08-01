Godspeed Capital-backed Huckabee Architects Invests in TSK Architects

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced it has invested in TSK Architects (“TSK”), a highly acclaimed architecture, planning, and interior design firm with corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and additional offices in Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Reno-Tahoe, Nevada. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1960, TSK is a leading Southwestern US-focused architecture firm, providing architectural and interior design, master planning, construction administration, and consulting services for K-12 and higher education clients as well as Federal, State, and Local Government clients. TSK has earned over 90 design awards for design excellence, sustainable practice, exceptional service, and high-performing architecture, and was awarded the 2020 AIA Nevada Architecture Firm of the Year.

TSK joins Rachlin Partners as part of Huckabee Architects, Inc. ("Huckabee"), Godspeed Capital’s recently launched Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (“AEC”) services and solutions growth platform focused on education and government markets. TSK’s integration will grow the reach of the Huckabee platform into Nevada, Arizona, and California’s AEC markets, and will enhance the diversity of its traditional K-12 customer base while also allowing for immediate expansion into Federal, State, and Local Government markets. TSK’s current leadership and management team will remain in place and co-invest equity in the transaction.

Windom Kimsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSK Architects, said, “ We are excited to partner with Godspeed Capital and join the Huckabee platform, whose proven capabilities and deep expertise will enable TSK to scale our own offerings into new customers and markets. We are eager to build upon and integrate our core services within Huckabee’s diverse strategy and provide end-market diversification to best serve our growing client base.”

Chris Huckabee, Chief Executive Officer of Huckabee, said, “ We are thrilled to welcome TSK to the Huckabee platform as we further accelerate the execution of our strategic growth objectives. TSK’s Federal Government practice not only diversifies our customer and end-market portfolio, but importantly provides Huckabee with immediate access, past performance, and qualifications to grow into the massive Federal Government market. We intend to fully utilize Huckabee’s in-house technology and data solutions capabilities to support TSK’s award winning design and consulting work to drive growth and opportunities for our employees. We look forward to developing a strong and collaborative partnership with TSK as we capitalize on the attractive pipeline of Federal, State, and Local government projects and market leading presence in the southwestern architecture market they bring to the platform.”

Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, Principal at Godspeed, said, “ TSK Architects’ decades-long, award-winning track record within the education and government architecture sectors will bolster Huckabee’s comprehensive AEC services platform through the addition of a significant Federal, State, and Local Government practice, and further enhances our geographic footprint by expanding it within the fast-growing southwestern region of the United States. We are excited for the additional opportunities that TSK will create for the Huckabee platform and look forward to continuing to provide our support to our growing customer portfolio.”

About TSK Architects

TSK Architects is leading architecture and design firm with over 60 years of experience bringing regionally sensitive modern and sustainable design to Nevada, California, and Arizona. TSK’s principal passion is to merge the built environment with the natural environment, as well as contextual and cultural environments. TSK has locations in Nevada, California and Arizona, primarily serving clients in the K-12, Higher Education and Federal, State and Local Government markets. TSK provides clients with exceptional design solutions across a full range of services including but not limited to architectural design, programming, master planning, interior design, project visualization and renderings, construction administration, and stakeholder engagement. To learn more, please visit https://www.tska.com

About Huckabee Architects

Huckabee Architects is the platform brand of Godspeed Capital’s new architecture, engineering, and consulting services and solutions growth strategy focused on providing cutting edge, technology-driven education design and engineering solutions in attractive, high-growth U.S. markets. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Huckabee is the largest education architecture and design services firm in the state of Texas and consistently ranks among the top educational architecture firms in the nation. The firm’s expertise ranges from early learning to higher education, the arts, athletics and spaces where learners of all ages can expand their knowledge. The firm’s education-focused services complement a holistic, human-centric and evidence-based approach to design. To learn more, please visit https://www.huckabee-inc.com/

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.