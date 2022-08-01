Domo Named to Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for Third Consecutive Year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2022 Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to AdvanceTM List for the third consecutive year. The ParityLISTTM, founded in 2020, was developed to recognize organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.

“The pandemic created a substantial setback for female advancement in the workforce,” said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.Org founder and CEO. “But the companies that made this year’s ParityLIST not only got back on track, they sped past all expectations. I could not be happier to report that 70% of this year’s honorees have an Executive Team that is 30%+ women, 77% have a VP team that is 30%+ women, and 72% have reached pay parity!”

The majority of 2022 ParityLIST honorees have policies and practices that encourage a diverse workplace, such as:

Flexible working hours (98%)

Paid sick leave for both full-time (100%) and part-time (79%) employees

A culture of encouraging men to take their full family leave (95%)

In addition, 91% require recruiters to include at least one qualified woman on every candidate slate for executive positions reporting to the CEO.

“Gender parity is vital to Domo’s goals for growth, retention and building a culture where the best talent thrives,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “Every year we are included on the ParityLIST is a reminder of the commitment each of our leaders and managers make to ensuring a diverse and talented workforce.”

To continue with its progress, this year, Domo established a new DEI leadership council. The council represents voices from all around the organization and brings a more contextual application of DEI best practices and outcomes across the company. Additionally, since signing the ParityPledge, Domo’s board of directors went from 0% to 43% gender diverse and now more than 50% of board members are from underrepresented backgrounds. Approximately 40% of Domo new hires in 2021 were from diverse backgrounds.

“The parity problem is complex–but it’s not insurmountable,” added Ms. Stickney. “The extraordinary performance of this year’s honorees proves that a genuine commitment and focus, coupled with the right tools, measures, and practices, will absolutely move the needle toward fairness.”

For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender and racial gap in corporate leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—parity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.