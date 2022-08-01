PAX Announces New Distribution Partnerships Across North America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAX, a leading global cannabis brand known for its award-winning technology, today announced that it has entered into agreements with new official distribution partners across North America. HS Wholesale, UPD, and Windship Trading in the United States and Humble+Fume and West Coast Gifts in Canada will facilitate sales representation, trade marketing and channel growth for PAX’s device portfolio, which includes PAX 3™—New York Times Wirecutter’s 2022 pick for Best Portable Vaporizer—PAX 2™, Era Life™ and Era Pro™.

“We are thrilled to expand our distribution network to better support the growing consumer demand for our products across North America,” said Steven Jung, Chief Operating Officer, PAX Labs. “These wholesale partners were strategically selected based on their extensive reach in both established and new PAX markets, and will enable us to bring our industry leading devices and the best cannabis experience to more people.”

PAX is a leading global cannabis brand on a mission to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. PAX’s curated set of pure, full-flavor pods and award-winning devices make enjoying cannabis simple and safe. For more than a decade, PAX has created next-generation devices that deliver enduring quality through innovations in design and technology, and remain trusted by millions of consumers nationwide. The PAX brand represents a vision for creating sustainable well-being and building opportunity through cannabis. pax.com