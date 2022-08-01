Quinta Brunson Is The New Face of OLAY

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OLAY announces actress, producer, writer and comedian, Quinta Brunson as the new face of the brand. The TIME 100 honoree will appear in OLAY’s new campaign featuring its best-selling line: the Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection. The news comes on the heels of Brunson’s history-making Emmy nominations for the hit ABC series, Abbott Elementary.

Brunson is the latest unapologetically authentic role model to turn beauty model on behalf of OLAY. After struggling to fit into a narrowly defined version of beauty, going so far as to change her own appearance to achieve it, Brunson found the confidence to embrace herself. She has spoken publicly about facing the expectations of others and embarking on a journey of self-love. This inner strength is the source of her work ethic and fuels her undeniable talent. Today she continues to dispel unrealistic beauty standards with OLAY. Her first-ever beauty campaign will be unretouched in the spirit of the OLAY Skin Promise, a commitment to champion authentic beauty and to never retouch skin.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,'' said Brunson. “When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest OLAY campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

“We are thrilled to have Quinta Brunson join the OLAY family,” said Stephanie Headley, P&G’s senior vice president of OLAY and North America Skincare. “Quinta’s fearless confidence is unmatched, and she represents the Fearless to Face Anything confidence we want for all women. When the standard of her own beauty was being molded by society, she decided it was time to share her unique point of view. We are honored to partner with someone who truly embodies OLAY’s mission to help women feel bold and confident to Face Anything.”

Brunson has a long-term personal connection to the brand — she was inspired by early memories of her mother’s dedication to skincare and use of OLAY products. Now, she stars in OLAY’s new Retinol 24 + Peptide campaign, which focuses on the products’ ability to activate the skin while it’s in “night mode.” The OLAY Retinol 24 + Peptide collection is formulated to help you wake up with smoother and brighter skin every morning. The proprietary blend of ingredients penetrates deep into the skin’s surface layers, leading to healthier looking skin. As a product line Brunson personally uses every night, today’s premiere of the OLAY Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection campaign makes for the perfect moment to commence this partnership.

To view OLAY’s Retinol 24 + Peptide Night collection campaign featuring Quinta Brunson, created by Badger Agency, click here.

About OLAY

OLAY is a worldwide leader in skin care that has been trusted by women for over 70 years. OLAY maintains a deep understanding of women’s changing needs and offers products backed by superior science to meet them. Consumers have come to expect this superior product performance from OLAY, as it brings healthy, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents. In OLAY’s labs, people of all genders work side-by-side to bring scientifically advanced products to market. OLAY recognizes the importance of gender equality in STEM, which is why OLAY is committed to #FacetheSTEMGap by helping to double the number of women in STEM and triple the number of women of color in STEM by 2030. Throughout the years, the brand has proudly supported an inclusive standard of beauty through campaigns like the OLAY Skin Promise, OLAY’s commitment to zero skin retouching in all advertising materials to celebrate real skin. OLAY inspires women everywhere to #FaceAnything.

For more information, visit OLAY.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.