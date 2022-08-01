Extremity Medical Receives Vizient Small Joints National Contract

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extremity Medical, LLC, a global medical device company focused on the development of innovative implants and instruments for upper and lower extremities, today announced that it has received an award for the Vizient Inc., National Small Joints Category.

The awarded contract includes all Extremity Medical’s Upper and Lower Extremity systems, including the innovative KinematX® Total Wrist Arthroplasty system, and the recently launched OMNI® Stable AF (Ankle Fracture) System.

“ Extremity Medical is honored to receive a contract from Vizient to offer their members innovative small joint extremity systems,” said Matthew Lyons, Extremity Medical Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Chairman of the Board. “ Vizient is a top-tier purchasing group that serves more than half the nation’s hospitals, so this new contract is a tremendous opportunity for Extremity Medical to improve the lives of more patients nationwide.”

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest healthcare performance improvement company, serves more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume.

About Extremity Medical, LLC

Extremity Medical, LLC, was founded in 2008, and is a privately held medical device company based in Parsippany, NJ. The company is known for creating innovative implants and instruments for upper and lower extremity orthopedic procedures, including fusion and motion preservation. The company is focused on developing solutions for challenging cases that promote better outcomes, especially in patients with poor bone quality.