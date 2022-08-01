SHI International Receives Vizient Contract for Information Technology Products and Services

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, is pleased to announce it has received a contract from Vizient, Inc. for information technology products and services. Vizient is the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S., and supports academic medical centers, community hospitals, pediatric facilities, and non-acute care providers.

SHI gives healthcare organizations access to a world of possibilities with experts and trustworthy vendors that deliver technology solutions designed to improve patient care, staff productivity, and operational efficiencies.

Through this SHI and Vizient agreement, Vizient member organizations have access to SHI’s entire product catalog of IT solutions and services, including hardware, software, cloud, cybersecurity, and accessories, and the contract supports SHI’s mission to help America’s healthcare providers deliver effective care to patients through the delivery of innovative, robust, and cost-effective technology solutions.

“This new agreement will accelerate SHI’s ability to support our valued healthcare providers and allow them to deliver their critical services more effectively and efficiently,” said Denise Verdicchio, Senior Vice President of Public Sector Sales at SHI International. “We look forward to delivering our world-class capabilities to Vizient members as we continue to invest in our market-leading commitment to the healthcare sector.”

To learn more, visit SHI's Healthcare website.

ABOUT SHI International

SHI International Corp. is a $12 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

