Coastal Pines Technical College Deploys YuJa’s Enterprise Video and Media Management Solution Across Main Campus and Six Instructional Sites

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part of the Technical College System of Georgia, Coastal Pines Technical College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve its 13-county service area with an all-in-one lecture capture and media management solution across its main campus and other instructional sites. In addition to the main campus in Waycross, Georgia, the College has six other sites, one in each of the following cities: Alma, Baxley, Brunswick, Hazlehurst, Jesup, and Kingsland.

The institution was seeking a platform to capture, distribute and securely store video assets, as well as to caption and add in-video quizzing. The Platform also provides adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, LMS integration, analytics and more.

“YuJa’s built-in tools, such as automated production, processing, publishing and management, will help instructors create engaging content for both synchronous and asynchronous learning, and will streamline workflows throughout the system,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

Coastal Pines Technical College is among a growing number of technical institutions realizing the benefits of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, such as Trident Technical College, Madison Area Technical College, Owensboro Community and Technical College, Texas State Technical College, the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, Augusta Technical College and others.

ABOUT COASTAL PINES TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Coastal Pines Technical College offers associate degrees, diplomas, and technical certificates of credit, as well as continuing education opportunities, economic development services, and adult education courses. The CPTC service delivery area covers 7,431 square miles in the southeastern region of Georgia. In addition to the main campus in Waycross, the College has six other sites, one in each of the following cities: Alma, Baxley, Brunswick, Hazlehurst, Jesup, and Kingsland. Over 200 full time employees carry out and oversee operations.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.