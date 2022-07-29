The MolinaCares Accord supports eastern Kentucky flood victims with $100,000 donation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare (“Passport by Molina”), has committed to donate $100,000 to the Governor’s Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to support communities affected by the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky,” said Ryan Sadler, plan president of Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare. “Our emergency response teams have been actively supporting members, employees, providers and communities during this challenging time. We will continue this work over the days, weeks and months ahead to ensure that long-term recovery ahead of us is successful.”

During the declared state of emergency, in addition to the monetary donation from MolinaCares, Passport by Molina is providing the following support for members and providers in the counties affected:

Allowing emergency refills for medications;

Conducting outreach to members and providers to ensure access to care;

Providing access to 24x7 Nurse Advice Line and telehealth providers;

Providing access to behavioral and mental health services;

Working with state and local authorities as well as community organizations to support recovery efforts.

Members and providers affected by the floods can visit Passport’s member and provider portals for support. Members can visit our website or call 1-800-578-0603, or the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-606-9880. To support or donate to the recovery efforts, please visit Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund or Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

About The MolinaCares Accord:

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare:

Molina Healthcare of Kentucky, Inc., dba Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, provides government-funded, quality health care to low-income individuals, and works closely with local providers and community partners to improve health outcomes for members and the communities it serves. Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, which provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.1 million members as of June 30, 2022, located across 19 states. For more information about Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, visit PassportHealthPlan.com.