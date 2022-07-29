Final Deadline Approaching for Claim in Dow Corning Breast Implant Bankruptcy, Announces Claimants’ Advisory Committee

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women who had Dow Corning breast implants (and their heirs if the claimant is deceased) and who were approved for either a Rupture and/or Disease claim are eligible to receive a final "Premium Payment" from the bankruptcy settlement. Women are urged to contact the claims office by the deadline of September 17th, 2022. Call Toll Free: 866 874 6099 or email at info@sfdct.com to check eligibility. Names of claimants are strictly confidential. If you are eligible, it's urgent you contact the claims office now. If you are one of the eligible claimants and miss the September 17th deadline, your claim will be forever barred.