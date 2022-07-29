Sanitary Paper Product Global Markets Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2022, By Product, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sanitary paper product market is expected to grow from $51.14 billion in 2021 to $52.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The market is expected to grow to $55.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%.

Major players in the sanitary paper product market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA, Oji Holdings, and Metsa.

The sanitary paper product market consists sale of sanitary paper products and related services. Sanitary paper product manufacturing establishments convert the sanitary paper or wadding into sanitary paper products like napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, disposable diapers, sanitary napkins and tampons.

The main types of sanitary paper product are tissues and handkerchiefs, table napkins, toilet paper, towels, sanitary napkins and tampons, disposable diapers. Paper towel is a soft, thick sheet of paper that can absorb liquid and is used to dry hands, clean up spills, and so on It is used for residential and commercial application.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sanitary paper product market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the sanitary paper product market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market. There is an increase in awareness among people on hygiene and cleanliness because of the initiatives of government and other organizations along with an increase in the income that has led to an increased spending on personal hygiene.

According to a press release of World Health Organisation (WHO) in June 2019, 74% of global population used a basic sanitation service in 2019. Therefore, the increase in awareness on hygiene and cleanliness among people especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market.

Threat of prominent substitutes is expected to hinder the sanitary product manufacturing market. There are many alternatives for paper available in market like cotton, plastic materials like polyester, polypropylene and others. Substitute products include cloth kitchen towel, wet wipes, sanitary pads, tampons and diapers made with plastics and other materials that are used instead of sanitary paper products.

These alternatives are being used to decrease the environmental burden and for their ease of use. According to Statista, based on the US Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NCHS) in 2021, 16.31 million Americans used pre-moist wipes / cloths 31 times or more within a week. Therefore, it is anticipated that prominent substitutes may hinder the market growth of sanitary paper product during the forecast period.

Recycling of paper is expected to be a key trend in sanitary paper product manufacturing. In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and increase of waste. Recycled tissues require 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports sustainability of environment. For instance, in 2019, a Canadian tissue paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. launched its Latte Collection, which was manufactured by a combination of white recycled fibre and cardboard.

On September 2019, Cascades, a Canadian based manufacturer of tissue and packaging products has acquired Orchids Paper Products assets. This acquisition will help Cascades in modernization of its tissue platform and it will also strengthen its operational and geographical position. Orchid is bulk tissue manufacturer involved in production of parent tissue rolls which are converted to various tissue products.

The countries covered in the sanitary paper product market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

