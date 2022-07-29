AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Steam Boiler Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of the members of The Hartford Steam Boiler Group (HSB). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies.)

HSB’s ratings reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management. The group has a long track record of favorable operating profits. HSB consistently maintains risk-adjusted capitalization that is consistent with the group’s overall strongest balance sheet assessment, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). HSB’s very strong operating performance assessment is supported by consistently excellent profitability metrics, which have outperformed the commercial property composite by a wide margin for a prolonged period of time. The very strong overall operating performance is primarily driven by superior underwriting returns and enhanced by a steady stream of investment income. HSB’s five-year average combined ratio of 87.0% significantly outperforms the 104.2% average posted by the commercial property composite over the same period. Underwriting margins have improved in each of the past two years, largely reflecting underwriting actions taken to improve results in HSB’s Home Services business, where results had lagged the group’s overall performance in the preceding years.

The group has a long-standing reputation as a valuable partner to insurance companies throughout the industry. This unique position allows the company to distribute its products throughout the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, as well as in other markets. Additionally, it allows its partners to access the specialized knowledge and innovative products the group provides to the industry, including Internet of Things (IoT) and other loss-control solutions. In recent years, the group has developed innovative solutions to cyber insurance and equipment breakdown policies, including IoT, which have produced favorable returns. HSB is generating most of its growth in areas outside of its core industrial equipment breakdown coverage. The group’s fastest growing business line is its suite of cyber coverages, which it views as a natural adjacency to its core expertise in technical risks and risk management services. HSB manages the associated cyber risk accumulation through a combination of carefully tailored policy forms, cyber risk management services for the end insureds and a targeted risk selection strategy, as well as a sound risk management framework that includes the use of a proprietary capital model, strong reinsurance protection and defined risk tolerances.

The FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of The Hartford Steam Boiler Group:

The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company

The Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company of Canada

HSB Specialty Insurance Company

HSB Engineering Insurance Limited

