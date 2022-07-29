Newegg Studios’ “The Gamer Lounge” Challenges Video Game Players in Weekly Episodes

Tori Vasquez is transfixed on an action video game while competing on “The Gamer Lounge,” a short-form reality-competition series from Newegg Studios. She is using a Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller while playing on an Xbox Series S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tori Vasquez is transfixed on an action video game while competing on “The Gamer Lounge,” a short-form reality-competition series from Newegg Studios. She is using a Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller while playing on an Xbox Series S. (Photo: Business Wire)

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that “The Gamer Lounge,” a short-form reality-competition video series produced by Newegg Studios, will now offer a new episode weekly on YouTube.

Each episode sees four players competing in a winner-takes-all challenge in various games. The players include popular social media influencers and Newegg hosts.

Viewers can also get involved by predicting the winner of each episode with successful guesses potentially earning prizes like an Xbox Series S or Thrustmaster gaming peripherals.

In the current schedule, viewers can expect a new episode at 4 p.m. Pacific Time every Wednesday on the Newegg Studios YouTube channel.

The show, which debuted in July 2021, was a limited-run series, airing new episodes every few months, until now.

For details about “The Gamer Lounge,” contestants and sweepstakes rules, visit this page: https://newegg.io/about_thegamerlounge.

The current episode features four contestants in the Thrustmaster Gamer Lounge Tournament championship competing in a racing game using a Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel on Xbox Series S.

Watch the latest episode and all episodes of “The Gamer Lounge” on YouTube: https://newegg.io/gamer_lounge

"The Gamer Lounge" is intended for viewers to explore the game along with the players. As the level progresses, the competition increases, which is where the fun takes off – as on-screen players try to sabotage each other so they can win that week’s challenge.

"’The Gamer Lounge’ is a wild, unpredictable series that tests the limits of contestants’ gaming skills and strategy,” Newegg Studio Producer Ethan Weiser said. "Viewer interest resulted in a move to weekly episodes and is further proof of the show’s growing success. Newegg Studios is committed to creating entertaining video content, and ‘The Gamer Lounge’ is central to that.”

Newegg Studios is the in-house production arm of Newegg and produces original content with a technology focus. “The Gamer Lounge” is Newegg Studios' first short format reality-competition show and more original content is planned for the rest of 2022.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

