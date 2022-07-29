POTTERY BARN KIDS DEBUTS NEW GEAR STYLES AND SHOPPING TOOLS FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, offers the brand’s largest assortment of backpacks for every child, from toddler to extra-large sizes for the back-to-school shopping season. The robust assortment of gear features trend-forward designs for backpacks, lunch bags, food containers and nap mats all designed to start the school year prepared and in style. The Pottery Barn Kids’ stores and website also now offer resources and tools to help ensure the proper fit for gear as well as recipes to inspire school lunches.

“We’ve built incredible resources both online and in our stores to simplify the process of selecting the correct sizing for all kids’ school gear, including backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles and accessories,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “Heading to school is an important milestone, and Pottery Barn Kids is a destination for everything kids need.”

Available in 97 print and pattern options, Pottery Barn Kids gear is designed with icons and styles children love in unique fabrications, including glow-in-the dark and glitter. The most popular prints are also available as lunchboxes, pencil cases, hot and cold containers, and water bottles. Add personalization with a name or initial available in a wide variety of font styles and color options.

Pottery Barn Kids has successfully grown the brand’s gear assortment from what was once a seasonal capsule, to a year-round business as customers have embraced gear for year-round use for sports, travel, camp, or any other activity that keeps kids on the go.

To help customers select the proper size and style, Pottery Barn Kids has also launched the online Gear Guide, which showcases all the innovative design and material features as well as sizing guides to easily visualize what fits in each bag. View the online guide at www.potterybarnkids.com/gear-guide.

For further assistance, customers can chat with a Design Crew Specialist online or visit in-store for help with sizing to ensure the right fit for the littlest learners to big-kids.

Customers who visit the Pottery Barn Kids website will also find recipes to inspire school lunches as part of a partnership with sister brand, Williams Sonoma. The “Pack Lunch Like A Pro” video series features delicious and easy recipes designed to fit in a Pottery Barn Kids Bento lunch box for on-the-go ease. Videos and links to recipes are available at www.potterybarnkids.com/lunchrecipes.

To shop the full assortment of Pottery Barn Kids gear, visit www.potterybarnkids.com and join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids.

