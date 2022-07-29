DFS Furniture Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that DFS Furniture has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

“We are thrilled to work with DFS Furniture to help them deliver world-class customer experiences,” said Eduardo Crespo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the UK, Ireland, and the Middle East, at Medallia. “Medallia’s best-in-class platform helps organizations capture key signals throughout the customer journey and influence experiences as they happen. Understanding customers and employees in real time is essential to delivering exceptional experiences that drive meaningful business results.”

Medallia’s comprehensive platform can meet the unique needs of every department, capturing signals across all channels and bringing them together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience. Medallia is the No. 1 enterprise experience platform and trusted partner to thousands of the largest organizations around the world, helping them increase loyalty, trust, operational efficiency, and revenue.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2022 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.