Southeastern Grocers Launches Low-Cost Meal Program to Fight Child Hunger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, has launched a new “Break from Hunger” program to provide accessible, healthy meal options to ensure no child goes hungry. Now through Labor Day, customers and associates ages 17 and younger can purchase a specially prepared “Student Summer Lunch Pack” meal box at any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie deli department for only $21.

According to Feeding America®, 1 in 6 children across the United States may experience food insecurity2. As the back-to-school season approaches, it is crucial to help alleviate this issue as insufficient nutrition can damage a child’s growth and development and can negatively impact their ability to thrive in academic and social situations3.

Offering the “Student Summer Lunch Packs” at a low cost through its “Break from Hunger” program allows SEG to expand its support for combating hunger in the Southeast and provide relief to customers at a time most needed. The nourishing meal boxes will include either a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, a fresh fruit item and a bottle of water. Customers can simply request a “Student Summer Lunch Pack” from the deli at any local Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store. The SEG Gives Foundation will also donate $1 to Feeding America for each purchase of a “Break from Hunger” meal with the goal to donate the equivalent of one million meals4 into the community in partnership with Feeding America network food banks.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “The challenges that our communities have faced during these past few years have magnified the struggle of many families to feed their children during the summer months. Through our ‘Break from Hunger’ program and continued partnership with Feeding America, we aim to provide children with the nutritious food they need for a healthy life. We want to do everything we can to get food on the tables of our neighbors who need a helping hand – now more than ever.”

The five Southeastern states SEG serves, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, rank among the top 20 for highest child poverty rates in the country with three states falling within the top five5. These disheartening numbers highlight a critical need, and SEG is committed to partnering with organizations that focus on creating equitable, long-term solutions to food insecurity.

SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation remain steadfast in their commitment to giving back to local communities in great times of need. Recently, the grocer and its charitable arm donated $140,000 to seven Feeding America network food banks in the Southeast to directly help fund hunger-relief initiatives. Additionally, last year alone, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation donated more than $700,000 back into local communities to help alleviate food insecurity.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

1 One meal per child per day

2 Feeding America: 2022 Map the Meal Gap

3 Feeding America: Facts about child hunger in America

4 $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

5 According to 24/7 Wall St report using data from the U.S. Census Bureau