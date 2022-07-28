AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Associated Mutual Insurance Cooperative

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B+ (Good) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb-” (Good) from “bbb” (Good) of Associated Mutual Insurance Cooperative (Associated Mutual) (Woodridge, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative.

The ratings reflect Associated Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades reflect Associated Mutual’s evolving risk management capabilities, which have lacked alignment with its risk profile, specifically in regard to reserve handling and overall operating results. Although ERM initiatives continue to be implemented in business operations, the balance sheet remains pressured by a history of adverse reserve development, elevated reserve leverage relative to its policyholders’ surplus, and continued adverse operating performance. The inability to effectively manage and control these pressure points over time brings the overall effectiveness of the ERM program into question. The revised outlooks to stable from negative reflect the company’s strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which allows for the development of ERM actions to gauge fully their effectiveness in improving these pressure points.

