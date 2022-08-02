WeeCare and JCPenney Partner to Increase Access to Quality Childcare for JCPenney’s 50,000 Employees

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeeCare, the nation's largest childcare network, has partnered with JCPenney, America’s top shopping destination for diverse, working families, to provide childcare benefits to the company’s 50,000 employees across the United States.

With the launch of this new offerings package, JCPenney is making significant effort to meet the needs of families — and working mothers in particular — across the organization. Associates in all areas of the company from stores to supply chain facilities to corporate offices will be eligible for childcare benefits.

The partnership will leverage WeeCare’s vast network of in-home daycares, nannies, and babysitters to provide working parents and guardians with quality, dependable, and affordable childcare options. The new childcare benefits program aims to provide care flexibility whether through cost savings, a shorter drive to and from childcare centers or allowing working families more flexibility.

Starting today, WeeCare's Dedicated Care Managers will be available 24/7 to assist JCPenney's staff in matching with the best caregivers to meet their specific needs, organizing daycare tours and provider interviews, and facilitating enrollment to begin care. The flexibility of WeeCare’s network enables parents to find daycares, nannies, or babysitters conveniently located either to their home or place of employment.

"Creating truly parent-friendly workplaces is only possible if employees are supported in accessing affordable, high-quality childcare,” said WeeCare CEO and Co-Founder Jessica Chang. “WeeCare is excited to partner with JCPenney to make that vision a reality for the company’s employees. We also hope that by providing this additional benefit, more mothers whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising childcare prices will be able to return to the workforce without having to forgo childcare."

“JCPenney exists to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families – and that includes our JCPenney family. We are always reviewing and refining our offerings to enable our associates and their families to thrive,” said Andre Joyner, Chief Human Resources Officer for JCPenney. “Our partnership with WeeCare will make it easier for our dedicated JCPenney associates to find the care they need for their family, allowing them greater flexibility, savings, and support.”

About WeeCare:

WeeCare is the largest childcare network in the United States. It provides access to high-quality childcare for all families, supports childcare providers in operating sustainable businesses through a technology-based marketplace, and helps employers of all sizes offer their employees childcare benefits. Parents use WeeCare to find, tour, and enroll with the perfect care provider. Learn more at https://weecare.co.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.