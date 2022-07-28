Charlotte FC and Campbell Snacks Announce Multi-Year Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheering on your favorite Charlotte soccer team just got a lot tastier! Charlotte FC and Charlotte-based Campbell Snacks, the nearly $4 billion snacking division of the Campbell Soup Company, today announced a new multi-year partnership that elevates the fan experience both at the match and in-store.

The new partnership includes innovative fan experiences on and off the field, including Campbell Snacks options at stadium concession stands, compelling in-stadium advertising, eye-catching fan experiences at Harris Teeter and other stores around the Carolinas.

Elevating the Fan Experience

Fans will get to see the full Campbell experience with exciting new digital ads displayed during every Charlotte FC home match.

Check out photos of the in-match fan experience here.

Stadium concessions will also feature your favorite Campbell Snacks cookie, cracker, chips, and bakery brands, including Lance crackers, Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels and Cape Cod potato chips.

The matchday experience extends to your favorite grocery stores with energetic, specially branded in-store displays proudly featuring Charlotte FC and your favorite Campbell Snacks.

Improving Food Access for Children and Families

Core to the partnership is making a positive impact in the community.

Campbell Snacks and Charlotte FC will work together to improve food access for children and families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The work begins with a backpack program kicking off in August to support more than 1,300 students and families in need from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

“ We’re very excited to welcome Campbell Snacks as an official partner for Charlotte FC during our inaugural season,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue. “ We look forward to working together with Campbell Snacks to elevate experiences for fans while advancing our commitment to combat food insecurity throughout the Carolinas.”

“ Charlotte is a place where people and businesses can thrive. Through our work with Charlotte FC, we will advance community-based initiatives that combat food insecurity while connecting fans and bringing them new and exciting in-game experiences,” said Stephen Chriss, Vice President, Commerce & Omni Shopper Marketing for Campbell Snacks. “ We have a long tradition of working to improve food access and nutrition programs in the communities we serve.”

About Charlotte FC

Charlotte Football Club is the Major League Soccer Club in the Carolinas. The Club’s mission is to be a unifying force that is bigger than one city and encourage a sense of belonging through a progressive, collective, and ambitious approach that guides efforts on and off the pitch. CLTFC is committed to driving growth through the sport and community outreach. Charlotte FC’s home is Bank of America Stadium which is currently undergoing soccer-specific renovations totaling $50 million. These updates will provide an elite venue for MLS matches and a unique experience for players and fans. Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper and is a part of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which also includes Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina Panthers. For more information, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.

About Campbell Snacks

Campbell Snacks is the nearly $4 billion snacking division of Campbell Soup Company. Campbell Snacks came to Charlotte four years ago when Campbell acquired Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. With an office in Ballantyne and manufacturing and warehousing in greater Charlotte, Campbell Snacks employs nearly 2,000 people who bring our purpose of connecting people through food they love to the local community. It includes Lance crackers, Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July tortilla chips, Kettle Brand potato chips, Cape Cod potato chips, Pepperidge Farm cookies and bread and more. For more than 150 years, Campbell has connected people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.