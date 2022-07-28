NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Targets New Market with Antimicrobial Avenova® Lid and Lash Spray for Lash Extensions

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces the launch of a new marketing campaign targeting the large and growing number of women who wear eyelash extensions. This campaign represents the first step in a larger growth initiative to introduce the Avenova brand to an entirely new group of beauty-based consumers.

“Years ago, we established Avenova spray as the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray among optometrists and ophthalmologists. For the first time, we are integrating our expertise in both the pharmaceutical and beauty industries to address an entirely new customer demographic for Avenova, giving us the opportunity to expand the brand into a totally new market segment,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO.

Many women are turning to eyelash extensions to enhance their appearance while eliminating the need for mascara. The global lash extension market is projected to grow 7.6% annually to $2.4 billion in sales by 2031 with the average customer receiving lash extension services once every four to six weeks and paying up to $200 per service. While popular for their aesthetic, lash extensions can attract oil, dust, dirt and debris that may shorten their life span, cause irritation and increase the likelihood of eye infections.

Avenova offers an ideal and differentiated solution to these bothersome issues for lash extensions users. Unique from water-based cleansers and serums on the market, Avenova is clinically proven to kill infection-causing bacteria and removes the irritants on lids and lashes. Avenova will not damage the adhesive that holds the extensions in place and can actually prolong the life of these expensive and time-consuming beauty enhancers.

“This is a breakthrough in the lash extension space that also has the potential to be a significant breakthrough for Avenova growth as well!” said Kim Shartsis, newly appointed VP of Commercial for NovaBay. “Avenova offers a viable solution to a very real unmet need for users of lash extensions with the added benefit of extending lash life. And for Avenova, this introduces the brand to an entirely new, growing cohort of engaged and motivated users. It’s rare to see a win-win opportunity like this.”

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

