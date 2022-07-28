Entravision Announces Promotion of Karina Cerda to Executive Vice President of Global Marketing

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, today announced the promotion of Karina Cerda to Executive Vice President of Global Marketing. In this newly created position, Ms. Cerda will spearhead a company-wide effort to bring Entravision’s collective global marketing strategies together under a single unified umbrella.

“We are very excited to announce Karina’s appointment to this important, new role,” said Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Karina is a natural leader and has been a great asset to Entravision for more than eight years. Karina’s appointment is part of our Company’s long-term growth strategy as we continue to expand our operations and marketing footprint. Today, Entravision serves more than 7,000 clients in over 35 countries worldwide. Karina will be an important part of our expansion effort, working closely with each of our global businesses on branding, messaging, sales and training to promote efforts that will ultimately benefit all of Entravision’s stakeholders.”

Ms. Cerda has a nearly three-decade track record in the media marketing industry spanning both Agency and Broadcast Ad Sales. She began her career in 1991 at Dailey & Associates, followed by several account management positions at Noble & Asociados, Casanova Pendrill (now Casanova//McCann), and Publicis Sanchez & Levitan, all full-service advertising agencies with diverse portfolios of national clients and that specialize in reaching Hispanic consumers.

After Publicis, Ms. Cerda honed her broadcast sales experience at Univision Communications and Radio Centro, where she was General Sales Manager of Exitos. Ms. Cerda ultimately joined Entravision in 2014 and has since held the roles of Vice President of Marketing & Sales Development, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales Development and, most recently, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Sales Development for U.S. Media.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take on this newly expanded role at Entravision,” said Ms. Cerda. “We are experiencing exciting growth here at Entravision, and I am proud to be part of the team that is so diligently working to expand our global image, digital footprint and leadership position within our target markets. I look forward to building upon our stellar and passionate global marketing organization by further connecting our unique portfolio of brands to our customers, not just locally, but also to each of our new international divisions. Together we will take our brand, marketing and client services to even greater heights.”

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company connecting brands to consumers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.