EyeCare Partners Expands Presence in Virginia with Addition of Retina Institute of Virginia

“ I’m pleased to welcome our newest EyeCare Partners doctors and team members from the Retina Institute of Virginia,” said David Clark, CEO of EyeCare Partners. “ Each practice that joins our network brings with it years of experience to further support our mission to enhance vision, advance eye care, and improve lives. The addition of RIV strengthens our industry leadership while ensuring patients in Virginia continue to get the best care while benefitting from ECP’s approach to clinically integrated eye care.”

Through this partnership, ECP expands its footprint in Virginia to include five additional clinical locations. The five ophthalmologists joining ECP through RIV are top performing doctors specializing in retinal diseases.

“ Providing our patients with the best care for retinal diseases and disorders is central to what we do at the Retina Institute of Virginia,” said J. Stewart O’Keefe, M.D. of RIV. “ Joining EyeCare Partners provides us with increased access to clinical research trials and exceptional advanced training opportunities, which will allow us to further deliver on our mission of providing the highest quality of care to our patients. We look forward to expanding the breadth and depth of our practice as part of this partnership.”

​​ECP emphasizes the importance of doctor leadership through Medical Executive Boards (MEBs) that work in partnership with a diverse group of healthcare business leaders to achieve the best patient outcomes and business results. ECP supports its practices by leveraging practice management expertise with the resources and knowledge inherent in its national medical group to meet the growing demand for quality eye care, thus allowing doctors to focus on what they do best – deliver personalized patient care.

About EyeCare Partners

EyeCare Partners is the nation’s leading provider of clinically integrated eye care. Our national network of over 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists provides a lifetime of care to our patients with a mission to enhance vision, advance eye care, and improve lives. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, over 680 ECP-affiliated practice locations provide services that span the eye care continuum in 18 states and 30 markets. For more information, visit https://www.eyecare-partners.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.