EyeCare Partners Expands Presence in Virginia with Addition of Commonwealth Eye Care Associates

EyeCare Partners (ECP), the nation's largest clinically integrated network of ophthalmology and optometry providers, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to partner with Commonwealth Eye Care Associates (CECA). ECP has a network of over 300 ophthalmologists and over 700 optometrists spanning 18 states, enabling the organization to serve more than three million patients annually across the United States.

“ At EyeCare Partners we are focused on elevating eye care by building a network of top eye care professionals,” said David Clark, CEO of ECP. “ With the addition of Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, we are excited to integrate the practice’s extensive expertise into our clinically integrated organization. This addition to our network will allow us to provide more patients in Virginia with seamless, personalized care and in turn allow for broader access to a full continuum of eye care.”

Through this partnership, ECP expands its footprint in Virginia to include two additional clinical locations. The nine doctors joining ECP through CECA are a mix of industry-leading ophthalmologists and optometrists with subspecialties ranging from cataracts, cornea, dry eye, glaucoma, LASIK, and oculoplastics.

“ CECA has been a leader in the clinically integrated model of referral-based patient care for many years. We work in a cooperative effort at CECA, especially with the doctors in our community to ensure patients receive the best care possible,” said Andrew J. Michael, M.D. of CECA. “ Joining EyeCare Partners allows us to work on a larger scale with a partner that shares our philosophy and approach to integrated eye care. We are thrilled to be part of the ECP team and look forward to further expanding our expertise, resources, and best practices.”

​​ECP emphasizes the importance of doctor leadership through Medical Executive Boards (MEBs) that work in partnership with a diverse group of healthcare business leaders to achieve the best patient outcomes and business results. ECP supports its practices by leveraging practice management expertise with the resources and knowledge inherent in its national medical group to meet the growing demand for quality eye care, thus allowing doctors to focus on what they do best – deliver personalized patient care.

About EyeCare Partners

EyeCare Partners is the nation’s leading provider of clinically integrated eye care. Our national network of over 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists provides a lifetime of care to our patients with a mission to enhance vision, advance eye care, and improve lives. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, over 680 ECP-affiliated practice locations provide services that span the eye care continuum in 18 states and 30 markets. For more information, visit https://www.eyecare-partners.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.