Datafold and Hightouch Integrate to Make Activated Data More Reliable

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datafold, a data reliability company, and Hightouch, the leading data activation provider, today announced an integration to quickly provide data engineers with visibility into how dbt model changes impact activated data.

Hightouch helps companies automate the integration of data from data warehouses to operational systems such as CRMs, ERPs, advertising tooling, or custom applications. For example, Hightouch allows marketers to segment users based on their activity within a trial and then connect that data to an email tool to send custom messages to encourage further exploration of the product.

The integration with Datafold ensures that whenever an upstream data model is modified within a schema or pipeline, the data engineer will be alerted to the impact to any Hightouch sync. This prevents every update from inadvertently breaking the sync or changing the data within a sync in an unexpected way. Companies are building important automations with Hightouch, and Datafold makes this activated data even more reliable.

“Savvy companies are using Hightouch to activate models from their data warehouse for mission-critical sales and marketing applications,” said Kashish Gupta, co-CEO at Hightouch. “By using Datafold and Hightouch together, our customers can proactively ensure that those mission-critical applications are powered by accurate data. Data engineers can visualize a complete data lineage graph and alert themselves when changing a model will affect their data activation workflows downstream.”

“Data activation is one of the most exciting developments in the modern data stack, and we are eager to make it even more reliable,” said Gleb Mezhanskiy, Datafold founder and CEO. “Combining Data Diff with Hightouch’s data activation capabilities and dbt modeling provides a faster, smoother path to syncing data with operational tools. Data engineers can see impact reports of how their change would affect Hightouch syncs in every pull request before they commit their changes to production.”

As an organization expands, its data models typically grow more complex, and with every update the number of affected systems increases. Changes can often have unexpected consequences, leading to data quality problems that undermine confidence, erode revenue, and lead to poor customer experiences.

Datafold prevents those problems by enabling data engineers to visualize the impact of each potential sync in the form of a column-level lineage graph. Because Datafold and Hightouch both integrate dbt modeling seamlessly, engineers can quickly and easily see how their dbt model update might impact their Hightouch sync within a pull request. That gives them the ability to identify potential problems both upstream and downstream of their changes — before those problems have a chance to manifest in the production database.

To learn more about Datafold’s integration with Hightouch, visit www.datafold.com/blog/hightouch-integration.

Resources

Datafold blog: www.datafold.com/blog

Datafold newsletter: www.datafold.com/newsletter

About Datafold

Datafold is a data reliability platform that helps data teams deliver reliable data products faster. It has a unique ability to identify, prioritize and investigate data quality issues proactively before they affect production. Founded in 2020 by veteran data engineers, Datafold has raised $22 million from investors including NEA, Amplify Partners, and YCombinator. Customers include Patreon, Truebill, Faire, and Dutchie. For more information, visit www.datafold.com/, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world’s leading data activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into your SaaS tools. All business teams, from sales and marketing to support and customer success, need relevant, accurate and real-time customer data to add critical context inside the software they already use. Whether you’re enhancing communications with customers via CRM, optimizing ad copy, or personalizing email, Hightouch makes your data actionable — all with SQL, no scripts or APIs required. For more information, visit www.hightouch.com.

All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: Datafold, data reliability, Data Diff, Hightouch, data observability, data quality, data integrity, data activation, anomaly detection, data synchronization, modern data stack, testing automation, dbt modeling, analytics engineering, analytics engineers, SaaS