Siemens Government Technologies and Network Management Resources Announce Mentor-Protégé Agreement

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc., and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Network Management Resources Inc. d/b/a NMR Consulting (NMR), have entered into a U.S. Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé agreement to build NMR's capability and capacity for new projects supporting federal government customers responsible for vital national security missions.

SGT is the separate but affiliated U.S. government arm of technology powerhouse Siemens. With project teams across the U.S. and internationally, SGT is a leading integrator of Siemens products, technologies, and software to solve some of the most complex government challenges in energy, automation, and digitalization. NMR has more than 25 years’ experience delivering robust solutions for government customers, including comprehensive mechanical and electrical projects for the intelligence community.

SGT helps extend Siemens’ longstanding commitment of supporting small and diverse businesses throughout its supply chain operations. In the U.S. alone, approximately 20% of Siemens’ more than 3,000 suppliers qualify as small and diverse-owned businesses, with well over $900 million of goods and services procured from those suppliers annually. With SGT and NMR providing related support and equipment modernization for infrastructure projects – particularly at Department of Defense installations – the mentor-protégé relationship will support NMR’s access to a broader portfolio of opportunities through the Siemens installed base of energy products and technologies. In addition, the two companies can pursue small business and specified set-aside contracts through a joint venture, using NMR’s SDVOSB status under the terms of the mentor-protégé program.

“NMR has been a highly valued partner to SGT for more than 12 years across multiple task orders in essential energy and infrastructure work for critical missions,” said John Ustica, interim CEO for SGT. “They’ve shown us – and most importantly our customers – their dedication and commitment to strengthen their capabilities and resources, which is why we’re excited to help them take the next steps in the evolution of their business through this mentor-protégé relationship.

“This landmark partnership with SGT will bring both significant benefits to customers and create unprecedented opportunities for revenue growth and business process improvement," said Dave Jones, President of NMR. “SGT has been a longstanding partner with unparalleled customer service dedication, and NMR is looking forward to leveraging the synergies developed by both NMR & SGT to bring together people and businesses to provide our customers a better solution.”

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

NMR, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has rigorous program management protocols, vetted project management methodologies, and has developed an advanced equipment procurement program that reduces cost and delivers customer-centric solutions to meet project demands. NMR’s vetted program/project management protocols, comprehensive risk management techniques, innovative procurement solutions, and agile technology implementations have been applied to numerous Federal clients including Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Secure Agencies in the Intelligence Community, and other mission critical DoD entities.