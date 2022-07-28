Reliant and NRG Join Attack Poverty and Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management to Help Residents Prepare for Hurricane Season

ROSENBERG, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Reliant and its parent company NRG are joining Attack Poverty and the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management to distribute emergency supplies and materials for more than 2,500 Fort Bend County families. Five emergency preparedness distribution events will be held this summer with the first serving 500 families and taking place on Saturday, July 30. Fort Bend County residents can visit attackpoverty.org/preparedness for event updates, where time and location information for the distributions will be posted 24-48 hours in advance.

When an area is hit by a natural disaster, such as a hurricane or tropical storm, two things are certain: chaos will reign, and coordination is key. The first 72 hours after a disaster are crucial to save lives. To ensure Fort Bend County residents have the supplies they need on hand promptly following a disaster, Reliant is donating $25,000 for emergency supply buckets. Each bucket includes:

Bottled water

First aid kit and medicine box

Waterproof protection for documents

Safety materials, such as: Emergency blankets Emergency signaling glow sticks Sanitary supplies Whistles

Preparedness manuals

Hurricane preparedness activity books for children

"With years of experience in facing natural disasters, our community knows how vital it is to be prepared before the storm hits. That's why Reliant is pleased to support Attack Poverty in providing much needed emergency preparedness supplies to 2,500 Fort Bend County families this summer," said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. "Our employees live here and are always eager to volunteer and support opportunities that benefit the health and safety of their community.”

“Over the last few years, our Greater Houston communities have been affected by multiple natural disasters. From river floods, winter storms, and hurricanes, we have learned the importance of emergency preparedness. All of these disasters have taught us that preparedness is vital for the seasons that we’re in. This is why collaborations between Attack Poverty and organizations such as Reliant and Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management are vital to building resiliency within the communities that we serve,” said Brandon Baca, Chief Executive Officer, Attack Poverty.

The Attack Poverty Disaster Recovery team has firsthand experience with the importance of preparedness in the aftermath of emergencies. Following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the team and volunteers worked on 843 projects of various scales, from mucking and gutting damaged homes to structural repairs across Fort Bend, Harris, and Brazoria counties. Currently, the team is continuing with Winter Storm Uri related repairs in collaboration with grantors, such as Reliant.

About Attack Poverty

Attack Poverty is a global organization that serves locally, adopting pockets of poverty and launching what we call ‘Friends Communities’. These communities are long-term commitments that require mutual relationships and collaborative efforts with local organizations, churches, residents, and stakeholders committed to community transformation. Our vision and mission are to empower people to attack poverty in their life and community by strengthening under-resourced communities through spiritual growth, education, revitalization, and basic needs. We serve individuals domestically in Fort Bend and Harris Counties – Sundown Katy, Near Northside, North Richmond, North Rosenberg, and internationally in Asia, India, and Uganda. For more information about Attack Poverty, visit attackpoverty.org and connect with Attack Poverty on Facebook.com/AttackPoverty, LinkedIn.com/Company/Attack-Poverty, Twitter, and Instagram @attackpoverty.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management

It is the mission of the Fort Bend County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to create an environment of readiness for the whole community through a comprehensive program of prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and disaster recovery. The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management provides effective coordination and collaboration to create a culture of preparedness that builds and sustains a disaster resilient community in Fort Bend County. For more information about the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, visit fbcoem.org and connect with us on Facebook.com/fbcoem and Twitter @fbcoem.