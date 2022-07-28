MANSCAPED™ Launches in Walgreens Stores Nationwide

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in Walgreens retail locations nationwide. As a rapidly growing personal care brand dedicated to men’s hygiene and wellness, MANSCAPED is a seamless match for Walgreens who’s long served as a champion of health and well-being for American communities. Beginning this month, consumers can shop a selection of MANSCAPED’s core products at 5,200 of the pharmacy giant’s locations.

“As an omnichannel business, retail plays an integral role in the growth and expansion of our brand, and this partnership with Walgreens brings our products to a new and wide-reaching customer base,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “Walgreens showed no hesitation in supporting our mission to empower men to be their best selves and we feel the synergies between our brands will result in a successful and lasting partnership.”

MANSCAPED offers a full line of premium grooming tools and formulations that have become part of a daily ritual for more than six million of men worldwide. Walgreens is now selling five standout products and routines, in-store and online, including:

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 ($69.99) – This third-generation electric trimmer for the groin and body touts a powerful 7,000 RPM motor and a replaceable ceramic blade equipped with SkinSafe™ technology to help reduce nicks, snags, and cuts. Additional product attributes include a 600mA li-ion rechargeable battery, adjustable guard with two lengths, and waterproof ergonomic design.

Weed Whacker™ ($34.99) – The brand’s revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer features SkinSafe technology and a 360° rotary dual-blade system to help reduce the risk of pulls and cuts as well as a 9,000 RPM motor, ergonomic design, and waterproof capabilities for a confident trim every time.

Crop Preserver® ($12.99) – Featuring soothing aloe vera and tapioca starch to reduce friction, this dual-action anti-chafing deodorant and moisturizer is designed to keep highly active areas dry and comfortable for up to 24 hours with its advanced, quick-absorbing, clear-drying formula.

Crop Reviver® ($12.99) – Refresh “below deck” with just a spritz of this ball toner spray which includes cooling aloe and witch hazel extract to keep high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected.

The Refined Package ($89.99) – This all-in-one below-the-waist bundle features everything needed for a safe and satisfying grooming routine. It includes:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 groin and body electric trimmer.

groin and body electric trimmer. Crop Preserver ball deodorant.

ball deodorant. Crop Reviver ball toner spray.

ball toner spray. Crop Cleanser all-in-one hair and body wash with aloe and sea salt.

“Our steadfast goal is to meet the customer where they shop,” added Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. “Our partnership with Walgreens marks MANSCAPED’s entrance into the drugstore category which offers more accessibility and a different proposition for our consumers. By bringing our products to thousands of Walgreens stores, we are able to offer customers further access to our collection in stores they already love and frequent.”

On November 23, 2021, MANSCAPED announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BLTS) (“Bright Lights”). Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be named “Manscaped Holdings, Inc.” MANSCAPED intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “MANS”.

About MANSCAPED™

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED™ is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over six million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED’s collection is available internationally in 39 countries via DTC and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy’s, Walgreens, and Military Exchanges in the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube.

