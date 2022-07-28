Blackhawk Network Partners with Aurus to Power Processing for Payment Innovations

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As digital payments maintains its foothold as a key trend in retail commerce, Blackhawk Network is entering a relationship with unified payments platform leader, Aurus. Aurus offers global solutions that address the payments ecosystem, and Blackhawk’s leading gift card and payment processing capabilities will help drive continued growth in retail payments.

Increased shopper loyalty has become a major piece of the digital payments strategy for retailers and brands. In fact, Blackhawk Network research shows that providing easy access to digital payments such as digital wallets and alternative payment methods can boost a shopper’s likelihood of returning by 63 percent1.

“We strongly value our relationships with software innovators such as Aurus who are helping to grow payments with new ideas and innovative solutions,” said Tristan Roffey, VP & Group Head at Blackhawk Network. “We continue to look for ways to grow our innovation and impact in the digital payments space, and we’re proud to partner with Aurus.”

The Aurus omni-commerce payment platform accepts myriad payment types, including leading credit card brands, private-label credit cards, and gift cards. As part of its collaboration with Blackhawk, Aurus has payment services like digital wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, and crypto payments, all in one consolidated settlement and a single integration. The Aurus platform also supports industry-specific payment options such as Fleet, FSA, and EBT for food stamps and/or cash benefits.

“Combining the capabilities and talents of two global payment leaders is an incredible partnership opportunity that is going to benefit both our merchants and consumers,” said Rahul Mutha, CEO of Aurus. “Businesses are striving to enable and accelerate unified-commerce payments on a global scale, and our partnership with Blackhawk furthers these capabilities.”

Known for being a pioneer in bringing together disparate payments and shopping experiences, Blackhawk is a driving force in innovating tomorrow’s digital experiences. To learn more about Blackhawk Network’s suite of innovative payment solutions, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About Blackhawk Network:

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Aurus

Now, more than ever, is the time that retailers need a smorgasbord of payment options that would move the consumer demand curve to the right. AurusPay® is a multi-sided payments platform, which reduces your PCI scope and acts as the medium providing seamless operations between payment channels. Everyday, AurusPay® keeps abreast of the latest in paytech and brings that to the SaaS solution in a standard out-of-the-box feature. Scalable, fast and seamless, AurusPay® is home to several Top-100 retailers globally.

1 The “Global Digital Payments” study is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between March 2 and April 5, 2021. The sample size included over 13,000 respondents in nine countries.