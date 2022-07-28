FinLync Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with Workday Ventures for Next-Gen Payments Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FinLync, a privately held, global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices by aggregating global banking APIs to deliver embedded real-time payments and cash management, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Workday Ventures and joined the Workday Software Partner program. By integrating with Workday Financial Management, FinLync intends to power real-time payments, and multi-bank API connectivity to deliver a best-in-class experience to joint customers.

Under this partnership, FinLync seeks to power Workday Financial Management with 100+ pre-integrated bank API connections to banks around the world. FinLync intends to provide Workday Financial Management customers the ability to seamlessly initiate real-time payments while solving common treasury headaches through end-to-end payment traceability, simplified connectivity, and real-time cash visibility.

“We’re excited to have made a strategic investment in FinLync as we continue to identify new ways to deliver the best possible experience to our customers,” said Mark Peek, managing director and head of Workday Ventures. “Together, FinLync and Workday will deliver advancements that support real-time working capital and cost-savings, thereby reducing the time and effort for Workday Financial Management customers to integrate with banks."

“Core to this partnership is the shared belief that corporates who move to a model of real-time working capital across their payments, cash and treasury functions will be the market winners, and those who do not will be left behind. We look forward to empowering forward-thinking finance leaders who are ready to embrace the new best practice in payments and treasury,” said Peter Klein, co-founder and CTO of FinLync. “Workday Ventures’ investment in FinLync is also a strong sign of support from an innovative market leader in the enterprise space, and we are honored to work closely with them as we transform the global financial economy together.”

This news follows the announcement that former Microsoft treasurer Tahreem Kampton has joined FinLync’s Advisory Board. Deutsche Bank also recently announced its partnership with FinLync, whereby FinLync will accelerate the adoption of real-time treasury among corporates and reduce IT efforts and time spent for treasurers connecting to Deutsche Bank APIs.

About FinLync

FinLync is a privately held, global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices by aggregating global banking APIs to deliver embedded real-time payments and cash management. FinLync’s ERP native apps and API connectivity empowers treasurers to optimize cash, make better, faster decisions, save time and reduce the resources needed to manage complex finance needs. FinLync’s largest clients include Fortune 500 and Fortune 2000 companies. The firm has employees from 18 different countries and offices in New York, Los Angeles and Singapore. For more information, visit https://www.finlync.com

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday, Inc., focused on accelerating the growth of emerging enterprise software companies that enhance the Workday customer experience and are complementary to Workday products and services. The $250 million fund was launched in February 2018 with investments in areas including employee engagement and talent acquisition, integration and robotic process automation, strategic sourcing and spend analytics, and financial management.