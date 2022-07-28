Inclusion Companies Announces Apex Legends Tournament with a $25,000 Cash Prize Pool

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inclusion Companies LLC announced their first Road to ReWired Digital Tournament with a Monster Energy sponsored Apex Legends tournament.

Qualifiers for the on-line digital component of the tournament will begin August 6th and run weekly through August 28th. Team play is 3v3. The top eight teams will win a trip (travel and hotel) to the ReWired Fest event being hosted on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville October 21–22 at the Bud Walton Arena. Players 15 years and up are invited to sign up now for 3v3 competition Rewiredfest.com/esports. Registration is free.

ReWired Fest, sponsored by Walmart, is coming to the University of Arkansas October 21-22, 2022. The festival is free and open to the public and will include esports tournaments, games, talent appearances, panels, and a BMX bike show from the Monster Energy team will culminate with an awards ceremony and concert.

In addition to the Apex Legends tournament, ReWired Fest will be hosting a Rocket League tournament, sponsored by Keebler, for 3v3 high school teams with $10,000 in scholarship prize monies for participating schools. More information on the Rocket League tournament will be provided at a later date.

Visit Rewiredfest.com for more information on the Road to ReWired Tournament as well as ReWired Fest.

ABOUT INCLUSION COMPANIES

Inclusion Companies is an events and consulting company focused on driving its clients’ strategic growth initiatives through consumer events, retail sales, marketing, e-commerce and emerging technology services. The company has a long, well-established relationship with many national retailers and its founders have extensive c-level experience in retail, consumer goods, logistics, technology and media. Inclusion Companies mission is to amplify its client's corporate responsibility initiatives.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY®

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is a global marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, Esports, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.