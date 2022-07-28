Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile Will Offer the Google Pixel 6a

Powered by Google Tensor, The Pixel 6a is super-fast and secure, with an amazing battery and camera. And it’s “On Us” from July 28 – August 9! (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today and through August 9, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can get a free Pixel 6a “On Us” while supplies last. Eligible customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line, transfer a phone number from another carrier within 30 days of the phone purchase date and purchase their phone on a 24-month Device Payment Plan. Powered by Google Tensor, the Pixel 6a is super-fast and secure, and with Titan M2TM security, protection is built right in.

The Pixel 6a, offered by Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile in three colors – Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal – offers the same brains as the Pixel 6 Pro – Google Tensor – allowing apps to launch fast, pages and images to load quickly, and everything to run smoothly. The 6.1-inch screen offers full high-definition OLED, has 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The battery lasts up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver and the Pixel Camera captures the moment just how you experienced it.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile services are built for the way people use mobile today, with the Internet at the core of the experience. Calls and texts are free, and customers can experience the freedom of paying by the gig at $15 for 1GB, $30 for 3GB, or $60 for 10GB, or by going unlimited at $45 for one line, $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines ($30 per line). Customers can switch between payment options at any time for any line on their account.

