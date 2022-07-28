Nolan Transportation Group and Flexport Launch Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a part of Transportation Insight Holding Company (TI), and a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled logistics and brokerage solutions in North America, and Flexport, the platform for global logistics, announced a strategic partnership to integrate their technology for greater visibility across global supply chains. The partnership will offer technology-enabled solutions across all transportation modes, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Expedited, Drayage, and Final Mile.

“Global importers are dealing with historic complexity and unpredictability, and are in need of simple, efficient solutions to keep their goods moving,” said Geoff Kelley, president & COO of TI and NTG. “This partnership creates a seamless experience for Flexport customers to manage their transportation operations. Together, we will give shippers the visibility, flexibility, and control they need to navigate these unsteady times from a single, integrated platform instead of having to use a mix of providers and solutions with different user interfaces.”

The partnership will combine NTG’s and Flexport’s technology with operational expertise to offer customers visibility and control across their supply chains. NTG’s dedicated client services team will manage shipments and communicate with clients via Flexport’s all-encompassing trucking software, Transmission, ensuring a seamless shipping experience from end-to-end. Customers will be able to access over 80,000 carriers in NTG’s network, ensuring reliable volume and capacity amid market volatility. They will also gain access to NTG’s AI-powered technology and predictive analytics to streamline processes and make better-informed decisions as they navigate fast-changing markets.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to expand our end-to-end service offerings and provide a fully integrated, tech-enabled experience for Flexport clients. This partnership will offer greater visibility and control for global consignees, which is key for their success during such times of uncertainty,” said Will Urban, Flexport Chief Revenue Officer. “Flexport and NTG share a commitment to using technology to build a fully-digitized shipment lifecycle for the benefit of our customers, and we’re excited to collaborate with NTG towards this vision.”

This is the latest step towards Flexport and NTG’s shared vision: to enable a fully-digitized shipment lifecycle. As part of the joint product roadmap, NTG’s proprietary Beon™ Digital Logistics Platform will integrate directly with the Flexport Platform via API. Ultimately, clients will have a seamless shipping experience that includes rates and available capacity, load tendering and booking, load status updates, estimated delivery time, and shipper onboarding, all via the Flexport Platform. Businesses of all sizes, such as Serena & Lily, are already using the Flexport-NTG integration to mitigate supply chain challenges and better manage their warehouse receiving operations.

“Flexport’s partnership, commitment to transparency, and quality providers help Serena & Lily transport goods throughout the US. Its innovative technology provides end-to-end visibility of our supply chain, which is critical to our success and growth,” said Jennifer Schwartz, Transportation Manager at Serena & Lily. “Flexport listens, delivers on promise and will go the extra mile to ensure customer success, as it did when the team introduced NTG to Serena & Lily to mitigate supply chain challenges like container backlogs at ports. NTG’s approach to flexibility has helped with receiving challenges and enabled Serena & Lily to control how and what products are delivered to the warehouse.”

*​​Any use of the word “partner,” “partnership” or similar terms is intended in its common (not legal) sense. Flexport and NTG remain independent companies, and there is no intent to communicate that they have entered into a mutual undertaking as partners or joint venturers.

About Transportation Insight Holding Company

Transportation Insight Holding Company (TI) is the combination of industry-leading logistics providers Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG). TI brings over two decades of multi-modal expertise and technology to the logistics industry and ranks amongst North America’s largest logistics companies. TI services more than 14,000 shippers and over 80,000 carriers through its proprietary Beon™ digital logistics platform – a single point of access to TI’s mode-agnostic network and services from port-to-porch™. The TI services and digital product portfolio spans across North America, offering domestic freight and parcel transportation solutions, warehousing, data intelligence, and supply chain consulting. For more information visit: www.TIholdco.com.

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That’s why it’s our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the platform for global logistics — empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Companies of all sizes — from emerging brands to Fortune 500s — used Flexport technology to move nearly $19B of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021.