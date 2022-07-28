Organon and Cirqle Biomedical Enter Research Collaboration and License Agreement for Investigational Non-hormonal, On-demand Contraceptive Candidate

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company, and Cirqle Biomedical today announced they have entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement for a novel investigational non-hormonal, on-demand contraceptive candidate.

“As a leader in contraception, we believe it is critically important to bring forward new options for women, especially in the space of non-hormonal contraceptives, a category preferred by many with limited available options,” said Sandra Milligan, M.D., Organon’s head of Research and Development. “Organon is committed to driving innovation across women’s health and collaborating with companies like Cirqle Biomedical to support early science and bring forward new solutions that address the unmet needs of women.”

Encouraging preclinical research suggests that Cirqle has discovered a method that has the potential to create a temporary barrier to sperm transport by topically reinforcing the existing cervical mucus barrier.

“This collaboration is an important opportunity to advance our preclinical research exploring this asset’s first-in-class potential,” said Frederik Petursson Madsen, Cirqle Biomedical, CEO. “We are excited to join Organon to leverage Organon’s deep expertise in women’s and reproductive health to drive potential change for women who use contraception everywhere.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Cirqle will be responsible for conducting preclinical studies according to the mutually agreed research plan. Organon will obtain exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the asset. Cirqle is entitled to receive a $10 million upfront payment, potential milestone payments of up to $360 million and royalties based on net sales.

About Cirqle Biomedical

Cirqle Biomedical is a pre-clinical stage life science company with the goal of developing a first-in-class non-hormonal contraceptive that can help address the demand from millions of women for an effective contraceptive with minimal side-effects. Cirqle Biomedical’s approach to contraception is based on engineering mucus to leverage the natural barrier properties of cervical mucus. Cirqle Biomedical was launched in 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with backing from BioInnovation Institute (BII) and Rhia Ventures, a San Francisco-based impact investor dedicated to women’s reproductive health. Cirqle Biomedical’s core ethos is to expand freedom and quality of life for women everywhere. We aim to solve the most prominent unmet medical needs in women’s health by developing groundbreaking user-centric innovations.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women’s health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,300 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

