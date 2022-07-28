Kohl’s Becomes the Exclusive Wholesale Retailer of Levi’s® SilverTab as Iconic Denim Brand Reintroduces Beloved ‘90s Era Collection

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced it has partnered with Levi’s® (NYSE: LEVI) to reintroduce the iconic style, fits and attitude of the 1990’s Levi’s® SilverTab™ collection. Available now, and exclusively at Kohl’s, Kohls.com and Levi.com, Levi’s® SilverTab™ offers a collection of relaxed and baggy denim and apparel for women, men and kids that embodies the trends of the ‘90s, refreshed for a new generation. The new capsule collection further solidifies Kohl’s, a top retailer of Levi’s®, as a denim destination for the entire family.

“Over the years, Kohl’s and Levi’s® have built an incredible partnership that has brought the brand’s most popular styles and collections to millions of Kohl’s customers across the country. The relaunch of the iconic SilverTab™ collection is an exciting next chapter in our history together, bringing back the denim styles and fits that were worn and loved by a generation, now again more popular than ever,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. “The addition of Levi’s® SilverTab™ is another example of how we are modernizing our portfolio with premium and style-led offerings as part of our strategy to become the retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.”

The Levi’s® SilverTab™ line originally launched in the late ‘80s and gained popularity in the ‘90s with its focus on loose and baggy fits. Inspired by streetwear and hip-hop, the collection was a fixture of the ‘90s era. Now, SilverTab™ is coming back exclusively at Kohl’s with the iconic relaxed silhouettes that made SilverTab™ the go-to brand of the decade. The capsule collection features popular ‘90s denim styles including loose and mom-style jeans, overall pants and shorts, and oversized denim jackets, as well as graphic tees, crewneck and fleece hoodies, flannel shirts, bucket hats, and leather belts. Offered in styles and fits for adults and kids, SilverTab™ will be available now through January, 2023 in 600 Kohl’s stores with an extended assortment available on Kohls.com and Levi.com.

The Levi’s® SilverTab™ collection debuts just in time for back-to-school season and will be positioned prominently in Kohl’s stores adjacent to Sephora at Kohl’s in an area designed to showcase new and seasonally relevant brands. The elevated in-store experience will highlight SilverTab’s™ nostalgic ‘90s vibes with retro-inspired imagery and mannequin displays.

The addition of Levi’s® SilverTab™ to Kohl’s product portfolio reinforces the company’s commitment to evolving its assortments with style-led offerings that meet the needs and trends of today’s consumers.

