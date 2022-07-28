NRS Injury Law Opens New Dayton Office, Accepting Invitation to Acquire Long-Time Local Attorney’s Practice

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nager, Romaine & Schneiberg Co., L.P.A., Attorneys & Counselors At Law, is proud to announce the acquisition of Dayton’s own Gibson Law Offices, formerly operated for over three decades by Joseph E. Gibson, Attorney at Law.

With over 300 years of combined legal experience representing workers and personal injury cases, NRS Injury Law has built meaningful relationships by serving the Dayton community, providing much-needed counsel to union workers at Navistar and other institutions across southwest Ohio. NRS has sponsored events and hosted presentations for AFL–CIO Workers’ Comp schools and other activities in the area, allowing the group to facilitate needed connections with industrial and manufacturing workers in Dayton.

After years spent representing workers and injury victims in Dayton (operating from the NRS home base in Columbus), the timing is perfect for acquiring a brick-and-mortar office in a community where NRS has already become a household name.

Jerry Schneiberg, one of the founding partners of NRS, was available for comment on the acquisition:

“The concept of moving into Dayton was two-fold: Number one, it was a great opportunity that presented itself, as Joe Gibson came to us with the invitation to purchase his practice, as he is going on to become an Industrial Commission of Ohio District Hearing Officer in Cincinnati and Dayton. The second part of it is we see the Dayton/southwest Ohio area as a good opportunity for us to expand our presence. There’s a need for good workers' comp and injury attorneys in that area. Having a brick-and-mortar office in that area will help us service clients immensely, as we've already been serving clients in that region from our office in Columbus.”

NRS is pleased to announce that they are hiring staff for their new office in Dayton. If you have legal experience and are interested in working at the new NRS law office in Dayton, please submit your resume and a cover letter to Office Manager Melanie Beechuk at mbeechuk@nrsinjurylaw.com.

About Nager, Romaine & Schneiberg Co., L.P.A.: NRS stands for the values in the initials themselves, “No Reason to Settle for Less.” With dozens of staff across multiple offices in Ohio, NRS is the largest workers' compensation law firm in Ohio and one of the state's leading injury law firms. In recent years, the firm has expanded into other law practices. Areas of service now include Workers’ Comp, Personal Injury, Auto Accidents, Social Security Disability, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Medical Malpractice, Nursing Home Neglect, Mass Tort, and Class Action Lawsuits.