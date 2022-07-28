Conti Federal Wins $49M Multiple Award Task Order Contract to Support USACE Europe

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical infrastructure, disaster response and recovery, and environmental remediation projects, has been awarded a Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) to provide critical support to defense operations in Greece.

Awarded by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe district, this Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) MATOC will provide construction services for new facilities, along with property repair and maintenance. Seven firms were awarded the $49M shared contract with task orders range from $50,000 to $15,000,000.

“We are honored to be an awardee of the Greece MATOC and look forward to continuing to support the continued growth of the US Department of Defense infrastructure programs in the region," said Michael Prudente, Conti Federal Project Executive

With a proven track record of overseas success, Conti Federal has delivered a wide scope of successful projects for USACE Europe over the past 10+ years. Most recently, this included a critical runway and taxiway renovation in southern Israel that was completed two months ahead of schedule as a result of utilizing Conti Federal’s proprietary Warrior Lean® construction management system.

About: Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back more than 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, secure construction, critical facilities and infrastructure, and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.