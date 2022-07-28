Magnolia Communications Expands Digital Marketing Services With New Partnerships

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnolia Communications, an award-winning full-service B2B demand generation agency, today announces its partnerships with Terminus, ON24 and Active Campaign to provide additional digital marketing services and a 360-degree approach to its clients.

Magnolia’s digital marketing team is growing and having the best tools in the industry to execute campaigns of various sizes and goals is crucial to meeting client demands. Since Magnolia’s transition to a full-service demand generation agency, the company has onboarded several clients to Hubspot, the easy-to-use customer relationship management (CRM) tool. However, with increasing demand for marketing automation solutions, an additional partnership with Active Campaign now enables the Company to deliver the same solution to small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition to delivering CRM, the company entered a partnership with Terminus to deliver account-based marketing (ABM) services and programmatic advertising. The ROI for ABM has proven to deliver higher results than other marketing strategies with 76% of B2B marketers seeing increased results, according to the ABM Leadership Alliance. Terminus is one of the leading ABM platforms proven to deliver an 80% increase in close rate and dynamically targets accounts based on data in order to focus and optimize spend, and deliver optimal results for retargeting campaigns, display ads and LinkedIn ads, among others.

“Tools that help our team execute strong digital marketing services are a necessity for our business and to meet our clients' growing demand,” said Phoebe Yong, President & Founder, of Magnolia Communications. “We chose the best platforms to help us execute these services and deliver a 360-degree approach to address our clients’ marketing and communications challenges.”

The third recent addition to Magnolia’s digital marketing service offerings is end-to-end webinar solutions via the ON24 platform, a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement. Digital marketing services provide an avenue for businesses to connect with their customers whenever they are online. Webinars further enable our clients to connect directly with leads in real-time and move them down the sales funnel, at any stage. ON24 Webcast Elite is ranked number one in client reviews and has proven to deliver maximum return on engagement.

Yong added, “We have seen the positive impact on one of our clients’ businesses after hosting regular webinars to target various audiences. For one webinar, in particular, our team secured a 55% attendee conversion rate and a higher-than-average view time for both live and on-demand viewing with the initial goal to garner new leads, boost brand awareness and secure new customers.”

Magnolia Communications is an award-winning, full-service, B2B demand generation agency, specializing in public relations, digital marketing, content marketing, and communications strategy. Ranked among the Top 10 PR agencies in Canada via Clutch B2B Ratings & Reviews, we’re sophisticated and solutions-based, serving local, national, and international clients with insight and integrity. We’re constantly hungry for creativity, daringly innovative and unabashedly fearless, known for challenging the status quo and bringing new ideas and fresh thinking to the table.