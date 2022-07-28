Movement Bank Seeks New Technologies to Support the Underserved through CSI’s NuPoint® Core Platform

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Virginia-based Movement Bank has selected its NuPoint® core platform to provide customers with integrated, reliable core banking services.

Movement Bank, with locations in Virginia and the Carolinas, focuses on serving communities that have historically faced difficulties accessing financial resources. Throughout the bank's rich history, Movement Bank has remained a pillar in its communities by supporting entrepreneurs, financing churches and even playing an important role in the civil rights movement. The bank turned to CSI to gain integrated technologies that will empower it to build upon its 100-year legacy of service. Along with innovative core banking services, Movement executives cited CSI’s commitment to customer service as a key factor in their decision.

“The process of searching for a new core was rigorous and we evaluated multiple vendors,” said David Rupp, president of Movement Bank. “CSI stood out as having the best integrated platform coupled with the highest service level. We are excited to transition to the NuPoint platform and believe CSI will be an outstanding partner for us as we continue to grow and broaden our impact.”

Movement Bank will also utilize CSIbridge to keep pace with fast-changing technologies in its markets. CSIbridge provides simple and secure access to a host of open banking APIs, allowing third-party providers to connect real-time data to CSI’s core.

“At CSI, we are dedicated to delivering the technology advancements and customer service that empower our community financial institution customers to achieve their individualized goals,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “We are pleased to partner with Movement Bank and provide them with an integrated core banking platform to drive their success in a digital-first world and enable them to serve their customers with the best possible technology for managing their finances.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

About Movement Bank

Movement Bank exists to love and serve people with a Purpose Bigger Than Banking. Founded in 1919 to bank the underserved community in segregated Danville, Virginia, Movement Bank continues this mission in the 21st century. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and certiﬁcates of deposit for individuals and businesses. It also supports educational and community investment initiatives through the nonproﬁt Movement Foundation. For more information, visit movementbank.com.