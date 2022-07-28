Africa Market Intelligence Provider Trendtype Partners with Content Catalyst to Launch New Research Portal

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trendtype has partnered with specialist technology provider Content Catalyst to launch an interactive research portal using industry-leading content delivery service, Publish Interactive.

The London-based research firm provides in depth data and analysis of FMCG and pharma consumers, markets, retailers, and distributors across 50 African countries.

Trendtype’s new portal delivers an enhanced user experience for subscribers and their experienced team of analysts. Subscribers will benefit from new functionality, allowing users to comprehensively search across all reports and datasets, seamlessly purchase new products or expand their existing subscriptions, and export content and data into MS Office compatible documents for repurposing.

Upon launching the service, Ben Longman, Managing Director of Trendtype, commented, “It’s a big step forward. Trendtype’s Knowledge Centre now offers Africa expansion teams instant, interactive access to our data and insight using an intuitive, best in class content platform.”

Daniel Lord, Founder of Content Catalyst, said, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Trendtype, the leading Africa market intelligence firm. Adopting Publish Interactive will save readers time and effort as they search for business intelligence and maximise the value of their subscriptions.”

About Trendtype

Leveraging its proprietary tools, databases, strategic research reports and experienced team of researchers and local experts, Trendtype is the leading authority on African consumer markets. Drawing on more than 4 million data points its trade intelligence supports successful route to market and market expansion strategies.

https://africa.trendtype.com/

About Content Catalyst

Since 2003, Content Catalyst has helped leading providers of analyst research to grow valuable commercial relationships based on their expert insights. The Cambridge-based company’s flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing, and subscriber management tools designed for market analyst firms to deliver and manage their content.