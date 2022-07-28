Ryan Signs Agreement with Geotab, One of the World’s Largest Commercial Telematics Providers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation. This agreement will allow Ryan to serve as a one-stop shop to its clients. Through a subscription-based product offering, Ryan’s clients will now benefit from both Geotab’s telematics insights and Ryan’s specialist tax advisory and compliance services.

Ryan’s clients worldwide will be able to purchase Geotab’s award-winning telematics device solutions. Combined with Ryan’s full suite of services, comprised of tax, consulting, and integration services, including existing integrations with enterprise platforms, the agreement enables Ryan to provide its clients with a telematics and tax cross-border offering that uses telematics data to solve complex tax challenges while making strategic business decisions.

“We are excited to embark on this new commercial journey with Geotab,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “This partnership will provide us with even more opportunities to assist our global clients. We’re seeing the use of telematics data as a valuable data source in helping clients solve tax problems across a range of taxes globally, from fuel taxes in trucks to income taxes on company cars. These technologies allow clients to achieve better tax outcomes as well as more robust tax risk management. Combining the power of Geotab’s industry-leading telematics data with the experience and knowledge of a leading tax services firm will help our clients understand how they can use telematics to drive strategic business decisions and favorable tax outcomes.”

“The unique intersection of Geotab’s telematics technology and Ryan’s tax services will provide Ryan’s clients worldwide with the opportunity to connect their vehicles to the cloud and, as a result, have better insight into their fleets and any related taxes,” said Neil Cawse, founder and CEO of Geotab. “By taking advantage of Geotab’s telematics offering and the set of tax, consulting, and integration services from Ryan, clients will be able to make better decisions and save time and money, which can help advance their positions in their respective industries.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud, and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX add-ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

