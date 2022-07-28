InEight Leverages 3CLogic Voice Solution for ServiceNow and Salesforce to Streamline Support and Sales Teams

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for CRMs and customer service management platforms, today announced the deployment of its platform by InEight, a leader in construction project management software leveraged in over 60 countries and trusted on over $1 trillion in projects worldwide. The recent technology partnership will support both its sales and support operations while integrating with its two primary workforce platforms, ServiceNow® and Salesforce®, for teams located across the United States, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

Leveraging a combination of different voice and call center offerings across both its customer support and sales teams, the organization struggled with streamlining its daily operational workflows due to growing sales opportunities and a desire to scale inbound experiences for a global footprint. More importantly, limited voice integrations with both Salesforce Sales Cloud and ServiceNow Customer Service Management left a heavy dependency on manual work for routine tasks, such as on-call scheduling, impacting the overall productivity of both departments. The use of multiple call center platforms without meaningful integrations to the company’s primary systems of record also complicated the ease with which it could generate meaningful reporting insights without a heavy reliance on data exporting and Excel spreadsheets.

“InEight is always seeking to optimize the level of service it provides to its current and future global customers,” states Scott Workman, Chief Administrative Officer. “The recent deployment of 3CLogic’s voice and cloud call center solution for our support team is in keeping with that commitment by offering a unified solution that will enable a more personalized and faster form of response and service, while reducing our cost of operations through automation, more efficient support workflows, and enhanced analytical insights.”

Per a recent 2022 study1, 72% of individuals list calling as their preferred method of contacting an organization, with 27% of consumers reporting an increase in their use of call centers for services. Yet many sales and customer service representatives list technology as one of the primary hurdles preventing them from meeting customer needs and expectations.

“Organizations are developing a renewed appreciation for voice as a key engagement channel for both sales and customer support,” states Guillaume Seynhaeve, 3CLogic VP of Partnerships and Alliances. “Successful companies are making sure to include it as part of their digital transformation strategies in order to maximize the overall performance of their various teams while delivering the level of sales and service customers have come to expect.”

As part the deployment, InEight will be able to enjoy several enhancements including:

Automation of On-Call Scheduling with ServiceNow CSM – integration with ServiceNow’s native On-Call Scheduling application to replace the manual use of Excel spreadsheets for staff scheduling and save valuable administrative time.

Salesforce Integrated Sales Dialer – streamlined sales operations through the consolidation of two separate dialing solutions into one leveraging 3CLogic’s native dialer and inbound routing workflows with Salesforce’s High Velocity application to optimize agent performance.

Integrated Voicemail Transcription and Assignment with Salesforce Sales Cloud – automatic voicemail transcription and creation of a Salesforce task for all incoming sales inquiries to reduce the time to respond while eliminating mundane work for the sales team.

Integrated Call Reporting with ServiceNow and Salesforce – integration of call data and KPIs with both ServiceNow and Salesforce to enable a consolidated view of engagement activities across both sales and support for easy insights into operational performance.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow Technology Partner available on the ServiceNow Store and a Salesforce AppExchange listed solution. For more information, please contact info@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About InEight

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and architects who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle. From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $400 billion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial.

_________________________________

1 Contact Center Satisfaction Index 2022 I CFI Group