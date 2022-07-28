Jo Daviess Transit and Modeshift Partner to Increase Transit Accessibility and Efficiency with New Mobile Ticketing Platform

GALENA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modeshift, a leading contactless fare collection system provider, announced today a partnership with Jo Daviess County Transit (JDCT), which services Galena, Illinois and its surrounding areas, to launch a new digital fare and data collection platform.

Within the partnership, Modeshift will plan, design and implement a new mobile application and online system, designed for riders to request and pay for a ride with a few clicks. The digital solution will also provide valuable data insights to JDCT to help plan and optimize the efficiency of transit routes so the local agency can continue to provide world-class transit service to the riders in the community.

“As Galena County Transit usage continues to grow rapidly, the new mobile application and systems will increase public transit options for the entire Galena County.” said Nicole Hermsen, Transit Director of JDCT. “Our on-demand route bus service is crucial to all Galena-area residents, two-thirds of which are the elderly 65+ years, who rely heavily on our services to travel to their medical appointments, jobs, social events and more. This mobile implementation will further our ability to serve them in a convenient, effective and affordable way.”

“Digital platforms have the potential to help make public transit systems more accessible, safe and efficient,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “This new platform will increase public transit options for the entire Galena County, and the new data collection system will help to identify the most popular routes and times, and optimize future transit options for the community.”

Features of the Modeshift mobile app and online system will include:

Mobile Ticketing: Riders can easily plan their trip and purchase fares with the application.

Riders can easily plan their trip and purchase fares with the application. Web Portal: Travelers can also access many of the above benefits online, streamline trip planning and fare purchases.

Travelers can also access many of the above benefits online, streamline trip planning and fare purchases. Data Collection: Enables JDCT to optimize its system based on real-time insights, make data-driven decisions and save valuable resources.

To learn more about the Jo Daviess partnership and other initiatives, please visit www.modeshift.com.

About Modeshift

Modeshift, Inc. is a technology company that helps transit agencies modernize their user-facing technology and the underlying infrastructure to improve efficiency, increase ridership and provide adequate, sustainability-oriented service. It is the only all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure platform that also gives the transit industry the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and aim for sustainability.

Our core product is Account-based Fare Collection System, based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and delivered as a service (Software as a Service – SaaS). Modeshift also provides other subsystems which complete the stack of hardware and software needed to operate a modern transit system such as Mobile ticketing, AVL/CAD and real-time passenger information.