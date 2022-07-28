SES and AXESS Networks to Enable Smart Mining with O3b mPOWER

LUXEMBOURG & COLOGNE, Germany & BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES and AXESS Networks (AXESS), a leading provider of satellite connectivity solutions, are accelerating digital transition of the mining industry with SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system O3b mPOWER, the two companies announced today. Under this multi-year, multi-million agreement, the mining sector users will be able to benefit from the cutting-edge low-latency Onshore Energy & Mining mPOWERED connectivity service.

SES’s Onshore Energy & Mining mPOWERED service will provide the highest throughput available from a satellite system and deliver dedicated and carrier-grade networks to AXESS’ customers reliably regardless of their remote locations. O3b mPOWER can deliver up to multiple gigabits per second per site, enabling AXESS’ customers to accelerate the digitalisation of their operations and sites globally, boosting profitability through access to new applications and efficiency, as well as improving staff safety and welfare. SES’s second-generation MEO connectivity service also brings the Cloud closer to the end customers and can enable edge computing to support the use of 5G and IoT in the mining industry.

Simon GattySaunt, Vice President of Networks Sales, Europe, at SES, said, “Transition towards smart mining is already turbocharging profits, and revolutionising industry’s environmental and societal impact. We are proud of the success our partnership with AXESS has already had in facilitating this change, thanks to our multi-orbit GEO and MEO network, and are excited to further accelerate it with the O3b mPOWER service.”

Guido Neumann, President AXESS EMEA said, “This agreement builds on a long and successful relationship with SES, which has helped us to provide our customers with the best-in-class, reliable and resilient connectivity for their operations. As we are seeing a considerable uptake in demand for the carrier-grade solutions globally, but especially in the EMEA and APAC region, we are honoured to play an active role in scaling the digital transition in the mining sector through introducing O3b mPOWER and the Onshore Energy & Mining mPOWERED service.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over ~8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About AXESS Networks

AXESS Networks (AXESS) is a global leader in satellite-based solutions that manages the entire satellite communications value chain with engineering solutions tailored to its customers’ requirements. AXESS was founded in 2019 via the merger of CETel and Axesat, two well-established companies in Europe and Latin America. AXESS operates and owns Teleports in Germany, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It provides turnkey solutions for the individual requirements of its clients from a broad range of industries: Corporate, Energy, Maritime, Telcos, Government, Humanitarian Services and Media. More than 200 AXESS employees serve over 800 clients in 50 countries with deep market understanding. AXESS was awarded as the Independent Teleport Operator of the Year by the WTA (World Teleport Association) in 2021. Further information is available at: www.axessnet.com