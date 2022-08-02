Blinker Secures Capital Raise and Licensing Agreement from Flagship Credit Acceptance

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Blinker, an automotive e-commerce technology and services company, and Flagship Credit Acceptance, a leading auto-finance provider managed by funds controlled by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP (PWPCM) and sub-advised by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (ICP), are pleased to announce they have completed a Series C capital raise with Flagship as the sole investor.

“We are excited for Flagship Credit Acceptance to launch a direct-to-consumer experience that leverages machine learning, vision technology and self-service loan origination powered by Blinker’s technology,” said Rod Buscher, Founder and CEO of Blinker.

“As we continue to build out our partnership portfolio within the automotive sector, this is a unique opportunity to deploy Blinker’s proprietary loan origination solutions with a trusted partner,” adds Danny Martinez, President of Blinker.

“This partnership supports our mission to improve the lending experience. The investment in Blinker will allow Flagship to provide accessible lending across our expanding product set while adding significant operational efficiencies,” stated Bob Hurzeler, Chief Executive Officer of Flagship Credit Acceptance.

Flagship’s Direct Lending platform will provide multiple options to manage and improve finances directly to consumers, diversifying Flagship’s offerings through AI and digital lending. Flagship will leverage Blinker’s vertically integrated platform to facilitate the entire digital loan process.

Blinker is powering the future of automotive e-commerce by providing end-to-end digital transactional transactions that enable lenders, credit unions and fleet management companies to deliver solutions that streamline the loan origination, aftermarket sales and fleet management disposal process.

About Blinker

Founded in 2013 by 30-year automotive industry veteran Rod Buscher, Blinker is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and led by a team of technology and finance industry experts from US Bank, CarMax, GM Financial, and Cox Automotive. For more information, visit www.blinker.com.

About Flagship Credit Acceptance

Flagship Credit Acceptance LLC (http://www.flagshipcredit.com), headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, with offices in Coppell, Texas, and Tempe, Arizona, helps auto shoppers obtain financing. Flagship Credit has successfully grown its serviced portfolio to $3.8 billion in managed receivables.

About PWPCM

PWPCM is an investment advisory firm with $16.5 Billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021.

About ICP

Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC is a New York based investment management firm that manages over $1.6B in capital as of June 30, 2022. Innovatus adheres to an investment strategy that identifies disruptive and growth opportunities across multiple asset categories with a unifying theme of capital preservation, income generation, and upside optionality. ICP is focused on creating value in special situations, emergent asset classes, private credit and asset-based investments. Senior leadership has over 25 years of investment experience.