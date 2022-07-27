Dialyze Direct Partners with CommuniCare Health to Provide On-Site Dialysis

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialyze Direct, the nation’s leading provider of home hemodialysis services in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), announced today it has partnered with CommuniCare Family of Companies, one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers, to conduct onsite hemodialysis services at its facilities around the U.S.

Founded in 1984 on the philosophy of “Serving with Pride,” CommuniCare’s standard of excellence, which focuses on patient care and quality of life, mirrors Dialyze Direct’s mission to change the dialysis industry by pioneering customized, gentler care proven to positively impact patients’ prognoses and quality of life. Dialyze Direct’s continued growth with like-minded healthcare providers has further solidified the company’s position as the foremost home hemodialysis provider to SNFs in the United States.

“The ultimate goal of healthcare is to provide services that benefit our clients but also to ensure those services save or significantly prolong lives. As a result, we approach partnerships with the understanding that both parties share a common patient-first philosophy,” said Dialyze Direct’s Chairman and Co-Founder Henry Kauftheil. “We are pleased to bring our onsite dialysis offerings to CommuniCare’s facilities and join forces with a fellow provider that also views patient comfort and care as the cornerstone of their business model.”

Dialyze Direct recently announced its acquisition of Chicago-based RenPro Renal Services, which provided dialysis services to patients in SNFs in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Earlier this year, the company completed its acquisition of Compass Home Dialysis, a regional SNF dialysis provider in Pennsylvania, and at the end of 2021, the company acquired Renew Dialysis, a regional SNF dialysis provider in Ohio and Virginia.

“Providing our residents with a better quality of life is what we strive for at CommuniCare,” said Ronald Wilheim, President of CommuniCare. “We are proud to partner with Dialyze Direct and that through this partnership we have another opportunity to raise the bar and innovate our level of care.”

Dialyze Direct now offers onsite dialysis services in more than 170 SNFs in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About Dialyze Direct:

Founded in 2015, Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company that seeks breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct leverages its leading nephrology specialists to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct pioneered significant changes to the existing treatment model for dialysis patients in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), in which many of the most medically challenging subsets of dialysis patients reside, and has grown to become the nation’s largest provider of home dialysis in the SNF setting. Dialyze Direct’s innovative staff-assisted home hemodialysis treatment model entails a gentler, personalized treatment plan comprised of meticulously crafted protocols designed to tackle the unique fluid management challenges of geriatric dialysis patients, resulting in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations while substantially decreasing costs for payors. Dialyze Direct currently operates in 13 states with new operations launching soon in additional states.

About CommuniCare Health Services:

CommuniCare Health Services was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company currently operates more than 110 healthcare and rehabilitation centers in seven states (Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia).

Our centers focus on patient-centered care plans and provide specialized programing in cardiac, pulmonology, memory care & dementia, amputee and behavioral health. Our expert physicians and nurses provide care for the most medically complex residents. For more information, please visit http://www.communicarehealth.com/