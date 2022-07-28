Goddard Systems, LLC Welcomes Kevin Brickner as Vice President, Franchise Sales

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goddard Systems, LLC, franchisor of The Goddard School, has appointed Kevin Brickner as vice president, franchise sales, effective immediately. In this newly established role, Brickner is responsible for driving the expansion of The Goddard School by identifying prospective franchisees and engaging with existing franchisees interested in opening additional schools.

Brickner brings more than two decades of franchise sales and development experience to Goddard Systems. A renowned sales leader, Brickner is a strategic innovator with a proven record of increasing revenue and achieving sales targets. During his career, he developed various programs and business tools to successfully grow franchise sales activity.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kevin and his wealth of franchise sales expertise to the Goddard family,” said Dennis R. Maple, chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems. “I look forward to Kevin’s leadership as he develops and manages a comprehensive franchise sales strategy and initiatives designed to help us grow and strengthen our mission of making the world a better place through early childhood development.”

Most recently, Brickner served as senior vice president, franchise sales and development for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, where he managed a team of 17 sales professionals. During his tenure, he created new revenue streams, closed the largest (non-M&A) transaction in company history and continuously increased EBITDA.

“For more than 30 years, Goddard has not only been the leader in early childhood education, but also one of the nation’s top franchise systems due in large part to its devoted franchisees and the passion they bring to serving their local communities,” said Brickner. “I’m proud to join the brand as we accelerate growth and enhance the services and support we provide our franchisees to ensure a rewarding business experience.”

Brickner is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University and completed the Thayer Leadership program at West Point.

For more information about The Goddard School and Goddard Systems, please visit goddardschool.com and goddardschoolfranchise.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, the franchisor of The Goddard School, is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Goddard Systems currently licenses nearly 600 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 75,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit goddardschoolfranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment. And a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned AdvancED Corporation Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 75,000 students from six weeks to six years old in nearly 600 Goddard Schools in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.