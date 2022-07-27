UHSM Health Share Shines During a Damp Lifest-Oshkosh

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM Health Share, a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, is a proud supporter and partner of Life Promotions' Lifest, the largest Christian music festival in the United States. During the 3-day festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, UHSM engaged and connected with event attendees, offering them a sneak peek into its upcoming WeShare perks. The Oshkosh event was the first of three Lifest Christian music festivals, with events in Tennessee this month and Florida later this year.

"Lifest-Oshkosh was an amazing experience! UHSM was thrilled to be so well-represented on the Grandstand Stage area, providing us prime access to guests and fans during the festival," said Brooke Schasteen-Smith, UHSM Vice President of Marketing Communication. "We are so thankful to Lifest Promotions for allowing us to connect with this amazing community of believers. The team and I cannot wait for the festivities in Tennessee."

Operating within the Café Tent, UHSM distributed informative kits on its memberships and hosted various activities and chances at prizes, including gas gift cards and meet-and-greets with Lifest performers. Visitors were treated to a complimentary "gratitude journal" presented by DaySpring, a photo-op with a life-size cutout of Lifest founder and president Bob Lenz and further information to connect with UHSM partners Noom, FitBod, Pray.com and Right Now Media. When not at the booth, UHSM directed guests to its community partner, the Oshkosh Community Blood Center mobile blood drive. UHSM and the center saw over 188 donations throughout the festival.

"We could not put on such a successful festival if it weren't for sponsors like UHSM," said Dave Romenesko, Corporate Development Officer at Lifest. "UHSM's holistic approach to address mental, physical and spiritual wellness is in line with our objectives for Lifest. We pray that these festivals, year-round school programs and additional outreach events bless the lives of youth and their families for years to come."

Life Promotions is a nonprofit organization instilling hope in youth through educational programs and outreach. The inaugural Lifest was held in 1990 as a 5K run/walk; it was envisioned to raise travel funds for founder and president Bob Lenz's speaking engagements at schools, churches and special events. Each year he is featured as a keynote speaker at Lifest. By 1999, Lifest expanded to a larger venue and included over 60 entertainers for three days, held on four different stages. Since then, it has become the premier family-friendly outdoor music festival for worship, fellowship and teachings, with more than 100 Christian entertainers and speakers. More than 500,000 people are impacted by Life Promotions programs and events each year.

In continuation with this partnership, UHSM is sponsoring the upcoming Bon Aqua, Tennessee festival from July 28 – 30. To learn more about UHSM and their involvement with Lifest, visit www.uhsm.com/lifest.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.