Right Direction Women Announces Christine Drazan Endorsement

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Right Direction Women (RDW), a national group focused on electing conservative women to governor, today announced their endorsement of Christine Drazan for governor of Oregon.

RDW is excited to join the Republican Governors Association in endorsing the Oregon native who promises “A New Direction for Oregon.” Drazan’s campaign comes as Oregonians have long awaited hope for revival of their state, which has for decades faced extraordinary destruction and economic turmoil at the hands of Democratic leadership.

If elected, the former Oregon House of Representatives Minority Leader plans to steer the state in the right direction, restoring prosperity to the state’s people and economy. Drazan is passionate about providing quality education for the next generation of Oregonians, keeping the economy open, and securing elections. She plans to fight the ever-growing issue of homelessness and crime from day one in office, initiating plans to help cut cost of living, lower taxes, and support business for all Oregonians.

With an impressive 36 governor's races this election cycle, Drazan joins the fight in a blue-held stronghold and one of the most consequential governors races of 2022. As vital decisions surrounding Covid and Supreme Court decisions land in the hands of the states, conservative leadership has never been so paramount in protecting the freedoms of Oregonians.

Of these 36 crucial races, 8 seats are open for fresh leadership, like Drazan, to make history and bring real change by flipping states from blue to red. Drazan, if elected, would be the first woman Republican governor of Oregon. And with just three states currently led by Republican women, the stakes have never been higher. Equipped with aggressive funding and advertising campaigns, RDW is working to challenge the status quo and aid credentialed conservative women in their races.

“When we talk about Right Direction Women, there’s no better example than Christine,” said Annie Dickerson, Founder and Chair of Winning For Women Action Fund and National Co-Chair of Right Direction Women. “Oregon has been headed down the wrong path for decades, and Christine has the vision and grit to finally turn the state in the right direction.”

“Not only will Christine make history as the first female Republican governor of Oregon, she’ll also have the opportunity to bring fresh leadership and hope to a state that desperately needs it,” said Marie Sanderson, National Co-Chair of Right Direction Women, and Former RGA Policy Director. “May Oregon be the first state of many.”

Having grown up in rural Southern Oregon before graduating from George Fox University, Drazan is an Oregonian through and through. She served as the communications director for Oregon House of Representatives Speaker Mark Simmons in the 1990s before running for office herself, representing the 39th District from 2019 to 2022. She served as the minority leader for the Republicans, where she fought to reopen schools and end the emergency orders that crippled Oregon’s economy. As leader, Drazan fought against Democratic efforts to raise prices, instate billions of dollars in new taxes, and defund law enforcement. Drazan currently lives in Clackamas County with her husband and their three children.

Right Direction Women, a Section 527 political organization, launched earlier this year to support credentialed conservative women leaders in governors races across the country. The group is led by a team of political professionals, including The Honorable Susana Martinez, New Mexico’s first female governor and the first Hispanic female governor in the history of the United States.

Explore more about Right Direction Women’s work with this video highlighting the female leaders currently serving as chief executive of their state, the trailblazers that came before them, and exciting opportunities to elect more this November.

About Right Direction Women: Right Direction Women is a Section 527 political organization dedicated to supporting conservative women leaders in gubernatorial races across the country. Right Direction Women works to advocate for immensely qualified and credentialed candidates and their policy agendas as they pursue service as the next chief executive of their respective states.